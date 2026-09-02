Owaisi's AIMIM suffers major blow as national spokesperson Asim Waqar joins Congress: Here's why he quit

New Delhi:

Syed Asim Waqar, national spokesperson for AIMIM, joined the Indian National Congress on Wednesday at the AICC office in New Delhi. The event was attended by UP Congress leaders like Rajendra Pal and president Kashikirai. He cited AIMIM's ground-level fights against other opposition groups despite anti-BJP rhetoric as his reason for leaving. Observers see the move as a setback for AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and a boost for Congress ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, amid alliances with the Samajwadi Party.

Why did Syed Asim Waqar leave AIMIM?

“People who love the country want to uproot and throw out the BJP's anti-national government from power, so that a secular and people-oriented government can be established in the country. After staying in AIMIM, I realised that we talk about fighting BJP and its ideology, but on the ground, we end up fighting those who are against BJP. Therefore, I decided that if we are true patriots and want to remove BJP from power with honesty, then we must join Congress, which is fighting BJP with strength,” Syed Asim Waqar said.

Notably, Syed Asim Waqar took a swipe at the Asaduddin Owaisi-led outfit, saying it only pays lip service that it wants to remove the BJP but on the ground it is fighting those who want to dislodge the ruling party.

Waqar joins Congress in presence of AICC In-charge

Waqar joined the Congress in the presence of AICC In-charge, Uttar Pradesh, Rajendra Pal Gautam, UP Congress chief Ajay Rai and AICC Minority Department chairman Imran Pratapgarhi at the AICC Office at 24 Akbar Road.

"Under the leadership of the Leader of the Opposition, Shri Rahul Gandhi, a movement is underway across the country on issues concerning education, employment, students, women, and marginalised sections," Gautam said at a press conference after Waqar was inducted into the party.

Rahul Gandhi ji is firmly raising the voice of every section: Asim Waqar

"Rahul Gandhi ji is firmly raising the voice of every section and continuously cautioning the government on every front. Inspired by this, senior leaders from various parties are joining the Congress Party and strengthening the hands of Shri Mallikarjun Kharge and Shri Rahul Gandhi," he said.

After joining Congress, Waqar said all those who love the country have only one objective which is to dislodge this "anti-national" government of the BJP and form a secular government which works for people's interest.

"But I felt being in the AIMIM for so many years that we pay lip service by stating that the BJP must be removed but on the ground we don't fight the BJP, we fight the Congress, the SP, we are fighting every other person who wants to remove the BJP," Waqar said.

"So, I felt that if we keep fighting the opposition and do not allow it to blossom, then who are we helping the BJP. I have decided that if we are true nationalists and want to remove the BJP honestly then our objective should be to fight the BJP. If we are fighting the enemies of the BJP then we are friends of the BJP," he said.

"In reality if someone is fighting the BJP across the country it is Congress, Rahul Gandhi and his team," he asserted. As AIMIM national spokesperson, Waqar was a prominent voice in Uttar Pradesh and known to be close to the party's chief Owaisi. The development comes at a tuime when Assembly polls are set to take place in Uttar Pradesh early next year with the ruling BJP to face a likely joint challenge from the Samajwadi Party and the Congress.

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