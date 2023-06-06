COMEDK UGET 2023 final answer key released at comedk.org, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV COMEDK UGET 2023 released for engineering exam

COMEDK UGET final answer key 2023: Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the answer key for Undergraduate Common Entrance Test, COMEDK UGET 2023 final answer key 2023 for engineering. Candidates who appeared in the aforesaid exam can download the answer key from the official website of COMDEK - comedk.org.

The provisional answer keys for COMEDK UGET was released on May 30, 2023. Candidates were allowed to raise objections till June 1, 2023. The COMEDK UGET 2023 result will be declared in due course of time on the basis of final answer key.

COMEDK UGET 2023 was held on May 28 in two sessions - first shift from 9 AM to 12 PM and second shift from 2 PM to 5 PM. Candidates can now download COMEDK UGET final answer key 2023 followed by the easy steps given below.

COMEDK UGET final answer key 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of COMEDK - comedk.org Click on the candidate's login window Enter your login credentials COMEDK UGET final answer key 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save COMEDK UGET final answer key 2023 for future reference

COMEDK UGET 2023: When will result be released?

According to the official website, the COMEDK UGET 2023 rank cards will be available from June 10, 2023. Along with the result, the candidates will be able to check cut-off marks, ranks, and counseling dates. Those who will qualify in the COMEDK UGET 2023 will be able to take admission in participating colleges through the counseling process.