AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023 Dates OUT, registration begins on September 26

AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Counseling Date: Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has announced the AYUSH National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) counselling schedule today, September 12. Candidates willing to appear for the AYUSH NEET PG counselling process can fill the online application form in the official website-- aaccc.gov.in/pg-counselling.

The AYUSH NEET PG registrations will commence on September 26 and will close on October 2, 2023 upto 2 PM. While the fee payment facility will be available till 5 PM of October 2, 2023. The choice filling and locking process will be held between September 27 and October 2, 2023. The counselling process will be held in three rounds and the final round or stray vacancy round will be held after the third round of counselling for vacant seats.

AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Dates

Round 1 registrations will start from September 26, which will end on September 2, 2023.

Choice filling will be conducted from September 27 to October 2, 2023.

Processing of seat allotment will be done from October 3 to October 4, 2023

AYUSH NEET PG result will be published on October 5, 2023.

Reporting at the allotted institute from October 6 to October 13, 2023.

AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023: How to Apply?