NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 2 final seat allotment result declared at mcc.nic.in, direct link

NEET PG Round 2 Allotment: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the final seat allotment result for NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2. Candidates who have applied for the NEET PG round 2 counselling process can check the final allotment list on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

As per the counselling schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats in the round 2 counselling are required to report to the allotted institutes with the original documents by September 5. MCC has also facilitated candidates who were not upgraded in Round 2 and wish to resign their seats can do so from today, September 1 (10 AM) till tomorrow, September 2 (6 PM) without forfeiture of security deposit.

How to Check NEET PG Round 2 Final Seat Allotment 2023?

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in

Select the 'PG Medical' tab on the homepage

Click on “Final result round 2 PG 2023 (MD, MS, Diploma, and DNB)" under current events section

NEET PG Round 2 merit list will be displayed on the screen

Press ctrl + F and search your name in the PDF

Download and save it for further reference.

NEET PG counselling process for All India Quota (AIQ) seats is being held to offer admission to candidates in MD, MS, MDS programmes offered by government medical and dental colleges. As per the round 2 allocation, the most popular courses among medical aspirants are MD Radiodiagnosis and MD General Medicine, followed by MD Dermatology, Veneralology, and Leprosy. A select number chose to upgrade in the chosen MD programs in pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, and general surgery, respectively.