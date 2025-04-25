UP Board 12th Topper List 2025: Mehak Jaiswal secures first position in intermediate exams, check full list UP Board 12th Topper List has been released. According to the results, Mehak Jaiswal from Prayagraj has secured the top position in the intermediate exams. Check list here.

Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has announced the Class 12th toppers. Mehak Jaiswal secured the top spot with 97.20%, followed closely by Shakshi, Adarsh Yadav, Shivani Singh, and Anushka Singh with 96.80%, and Mohini in third place with 96.40%. This year, the board conducted class 10th and 12th board exams from February 22 to March 9 at 8,265 exam centres. Evaluation of answer sheets took place between March 16 and March 30. UPMSP 10th, 12th Result 2025 was declared today at 12.30 pm.

Gender-wise, Girls outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 86.37% compared to 76.60% for boys. The overall pass percentage for Class 12 was 81.15%. Students can now access their results on the official UPMSP website, download their digital mark sheets, and preserve them for future reference. Hard copies of the mark sheets will be distributed through schools later.

Toppers to receive awards

After the announcement of UP Board Class 10th and 12th results, Uttar Pradesh's CM Adiyanath Yogi congratulated the students and announced that all the toppers of state level and district level will be honoured.

''Heartiest congratulations to all the brilliant students who have secured a place in the merit list in the 10th and 12th class examinations of Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education! All of you have achieved this success through your tireless hard work, discipline and determination. This achievement will make your parents and teachers proud. Best wishes to all of you for a bright future!'', CM tweeted.

UP Board 12th Topper List 2025

Name Place Marks Mehak Jaiswal Prayagraj 97.20% marks Sakshi Amroha 96.80% marks Adarsh ​​Yadav Sultanpur 96.80% marks Anushka Singh Kaushambi 96.80% marks Shivani Singh Prayagraj 96.80% marks Mohini Etawah 96.40% marks

How to download UP Board 10th, and 12th results?

Visit the official website, upresults.nic.in.

Navigate to the link for the UPMSP 10th, 12th results.

Enter your required information on the login page.

UPMSP 10th and 12th results will appear on the screen.

Download and save the UPMSP 10th and 12th results for future reference.

