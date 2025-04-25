UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: How to check UP Board High School and Intermediate Result if website crashes? UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2025 will be declared today, April 25. Students who took the High School and Intermediate Exam 2025 this year can download their marksheets from the official website once they are released. Check how to download UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheets if the website crashes.

Today is an important day for the approximately 55 lakh students awaiting the UP Board's high school and intermediate exam 2025 results. According to the official announcement, the UPMSP 10th and 12th results will be declared today, April 25, at 12:30 pm. The results will first be announced at a press conference, after which a direct link will be available on the official website, upmsp.edu.in, and the Digilocker website, result.digilocker.gov.in.

This year, the UP Board 10th and 12th exams were conducted between February 24 and March 12, 2025, with nearly 54 lakh students participating. The exams concluded under strict invigilation, and a new evaluation procedure was introduced to enhance transparency. Once the results are published, students can download their results from the official website, upmsp.edu.in.

How to download UPMSP 10th, 12th results?

Visit the official website, upresults.nic.in.

Navigate to the link for the UPMSP 10th, 12th results.

3. Enter your required information on the login page.

UPMSP 10th and 12th results will appear on the screen.

Download and save the UPMSP 10th and 12th results for future reference.

How to check the UP Board High School and Intermediate Results if the website crashes?

In addition to the official website, students can opt for other options, such as Digilocker and SMS, to check their marksheets. Here are the easy steps to download the UP Board High School and Intermediate Results via SMS and Digilocker.

How to download UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th results via Digilocker?

Open the Digilocker app or website on your mobile phone or computer.

2. Click on the 'board results' section.

3. Select 'Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education (UP Board)'.

Click on your relevant exams - Class 10th and Class 12th.

5. Fill out the required information on the login page.

6. Agree to the terms and conditions and click the 'submit' button.

Download UP Board result 2025 for 10th and 12th and save it for future reference.

Note: If you have not registered on Digilocker, you can log in using your mobile number. You can check your marksheet by clicking on the 'search document' or 'issued documents' section. The marksheet will be available in the 'issued documents' section.

How to download UP Board High School and Intermediate results via SMS?

To check the UP Board class 10th result 2024, follow these steps:

Type UP10ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263. You will receive your result on the same number.

To check the UP Board class 12th result 2024, follow these steps: