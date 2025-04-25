Live UP Board Result 2025 today: UPMSP 10th, 12th results at upresults.nic.in, check when, where to download UP Board Result 2025 to be out today, April 25. Students can download their results from the official website, upresults.nic.in, once out. Students and parents are advised to stay tuned to this space for latest updates.

New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the class 10 and 12 results today, April 25. Students and parents can download these results from the official website, upmsp.edu.in. To access the UP Board Inter Class 12 or Matric Class 10 results, students must enter their roll number or name on the login page. The final UP Board class 12 exams took place from February 24 to March 12. Students can check the results by logging into the website with the roll number on their hall ticket.

Last year, the overall pass percentage was 82.60%. Shubham Verma secured the top position in the class 12 board exams with 489 out of 500 marks, achieving a score of 97.80%. He was followed by Vishu Chaudhary (97.60 %), Kajal Singh (97.60 %), Raj Verma (97.60%), Kashish Maurya (97.60%), Charli Gupta (97.60%), Sujata Pandey (97.60%), Sheetal Verma (97.40%), and Aditya Kumar Yadav (97.40%).

