UP Board Result 2025 to be out today, April 25. Students can download their results from the official website, upresults.nic.in, once out. Students and parents are advised to stay tuned to this space for latest updates.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09
New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the class 10 and 12 results today, April 25. Students and parents can download these results from the official website, upmsp.edu.in. To access the UP Board Inter Class 12 or Matric Class 10 results, students must enter their roll number or name on the login page.  The final UP Board class 12 exams took place from February 24 to March 12. Students can check the results by logging into the website with the roll number on their hall ticket. 

Last year, the overall pass percentage was 82.60%. Shubham Verma secured the top position in the class 12 board exams with 489 out of 500 marks, achieving a score of 97.80%. He was followed by Vishu Chaudhary (97.60 %), Kajal Singh (97.60 %), Raj Verma (97.60%), Kashish Maurya (97.60%), Charli Gupta (97.60%), Sujata Pandey (97.60%), Sheetal Verma (97.40%), and Aditya Kumar Yadav (97.40%). 

Stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates.

 

Live updates :UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th result 2025

  • 9:59 AM (IST)Apr 25, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    UP Board Result 2025: What are the login credentials required?

    • Roll Number
    • Name
    • Mobile Number
    • Email ID
  • 9:57 AM (IST)Apr 25, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    UP Board wishes students good luck

    ''This hour of the morning is not just a result but the beginning of a new journey. Best wishes to all the students—your confidence is your real victory. Everyone is welcome in this great festival of education'', the UP Board tweeted.

  • 9:55 AM (IST)Apr 25, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to download UPMSP 10th, 12th results via Digilocker?

    • Open digilocker app or website on your mobile phone or computer.
    • Now, click on 'board results' section.
    • Click on 'Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education (UP Board)'.
    • Click on your relevant exams - class 10th, and class 12th.
    • Now, fill out required information on the login. 
    • Check on terms and conditions and click on 'submit' button.
    • Download UP Board result 2025 10th, and 12th and save it for future reference.

     

