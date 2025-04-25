UP Board Toppers: Who topped in class 10th-12th last year? Check topper list and gender wise performance Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has started preparations for releasing the UP Board result. UP Board will release the mark sheet and certificate on DigiLocker for the first time, along with the result of the High School and Intermediate Examination 2025. Check latest updates.

UP Board 10th and 12th result will be released at 12.30 pm today, April 25. Once the UP Board results are declared, students and parents can download scorecards by visiting the websites, upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. To access their results, students will need to enter their roll number, class, and date of birth. Digital mark sheets will be available on DigiLocker, featuring verification, digital signatures, and QR codes. Offline mark sheets will be distributed through schools later.

This year, about 27.32 lakh students appeared in the high school (class 10) examination, while 27.05 lakh students appeared in the intermediate (class 12). The link to the UP Board 10th, 12th results will be active after the announcement of results by Board Director Dr. Mahendra Dev and Secretary Bhagwati Singh. During the press conference, the pass percentage of the appeared students, topper list, supplementary exam details and other information will be shared.

Last year, 2,935,353 students registered for the UP Board 10th exam, with 2,738,399 appearing and 2,455,041 passing. For Class 12, 2,578,008 students registered, 2,452,830 appeared, and 2,026,067 passed. The overall pass percentage was 89.55% for Class 10 and 82.60% for Class 12. Notably, girls outperformed boys in both classes. The pass percentage for girls was 93.40% in Class 10, compared to 86.05% for boys.

Who topped the class 10th- 12th last year?

In Class 10, Prachi Nigam topped with 591 marks, followed by Deepika Sonkar with 590 marks. Navya Singh, Swati Singh, and Deepanshi Singh all scored 588 marks.

In the UP Board Class 12 exams (2024), Shubham Verma topped the list with 489 out of 500 marks, achieving a percentage of 97.80%.

Stay tuned to official website for more latest updates on UPMSP 10th, 12th results updates.