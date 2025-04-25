UP Board 10th Topper list out: Yash Pratap secures first position in high school exam, check full list UP Board 10th Topper list has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. According to the results, Yash Pratap has secured the first position in high school exams by obtaining 97.83 per cent marks. Check full list of toppers here.

New Delhi:

Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has finally announced the 10th and 12th results. Those who appeared in the exam can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. According to the results, a total of 51,44,375 students appeared for the exam, of which 25,45,815 students were from high school, and 25,98,560 students from Intermediate exams. The overall pass percentage in class 10th was recorded at 90.11 whereas it was 81.15 per cent in class 12. In Class 10th, Yash Pratap has secured the first position in high school exams by obtaining 97.83 per cent marks.

This year, the exam was conducted from February 24 to March 12 at 8,140 exam centres.