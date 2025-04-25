UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: UPMSP releases High School and Intermediate Results, check how to download UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 has been announced. Students can now download their results using their roll number, hall tickets and other details on the login page. Check latest updates here.

New Delhi:

Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has finally announced the 10th and 12th results. Those who appeared in the exam can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. According to the results, a total of 51,44,375 students appeared for the exam, of which 25,45,815 students were from high school, and 25,98,560 students from Intermediate exams. The overall pass percentage in UP Board Class 10th exams has been recorded at 90.11 per cent and 81.15 per cent in Class 12th. In Class 10th, Mehak Jaiswal from Bachha Ram Yadav Inter College, Bhulai Ka Pura (Prayagraj) secured first position with 97.20% marks. In Class 12th, Yash Pratap Singh from Late Smt. Raskendri Devi Inter College, Umri (Jalaun) has secured the first place in the UP Board 10th exam with 97.83% marks.

UP Board Result Live Updates

To access UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025, students are required to enter their roll number, class, and date of birth. Digital mark sheets are also available on DigiLocker, featuring verification, digital signatures, and QR codes. Offline mark sheets will be distributed through schools later. Students can follow the simple steps given below to download UP Board 10th, 12th results.

How to download UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th results?