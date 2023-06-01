RBSE Class 5th result 2023: Check all latest updates on Rajasthan Board 5th results

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Download RBSE Class 5th result 2023 at rajshaladarpan.nic.in

RBSE Class 5th result 2023, Rajasthan Board Class 5th result latest updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is all set to announce Class 5 board exam results today, June 1, 2023. All those waiting for 5th class results will be able to download Class 5 board exam results scorecards at the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

According to the media reports, Rajasthan Board's 5th results will be declared at 1.30 today, June 1, 2023. The results will be announced by Dr. B.D. Kalla at Bharat Nirman Rajiv Gandhi Service Center, Collectorate Complex, Bikaner. The exams were conducted between April 13 to 21 wherein over 14 lakh candidates appeared for the said exam. Students and Parents are advised to keep their hall tickets handy and put the credentials in the required space. The easy steps to download Rajasthan Board 5th results are given below.

RBSE 5th Result 2023: Alternative ways to download Rajasthan Board 5th results

rajshaladarpan.nic.in

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 5th Result 2023: When and where to check

Students are required to follow the easy steps given below to download RBSE 5th Result 2023.

Visit the respective official website Now, navigate the link of RBSE 5th Result 2023 It will take you to the login page where you need to put roll number or registration number, email id and studnent's name RBSE 5th Result 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save it for future reference

Last year, In class 5th results, girls had performed better than boys by scoring 95 percent, whereas boys' overall pass percentage was 93.6 percent. The overall pass percentage of Class 5 last year was 93.8 percent.