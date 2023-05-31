CHSE Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2023 OUT @chseodisha.nic.in: 84.93% pass in science, 81.12% pass in commerce

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CHSE Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2023

CHSE Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2023: The Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has announced the state board Class 12 exam 2023 results today, May 31, 2023. Odisha 12th Science and Commerce results have been declared via a press conference. Candidates who appeared for the class 12th science, and commerce stream exams can check their results at chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in. The link to the results now has been active on the official websites.

Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2023: Overview

According to the results, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 84.93 percent in the science stream this year and Commerce stream recorded an overall pass percentage of 81.12 percent. 39,573 got first division in the science stream, 24, 257 got second division and 14852 got third division in the Odisha class 12th exam. 92,950 students appeared for the exam in the Science stream, of which 90,679 were regular students. In Odisha Class 12th science stream exam also, girl students outperformed boys by scoring 85.67 passing percentage and that of boy students is 84.28%.

Conversely, the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 81.12% in the commerce stream. A total of 24,082 appeared of which 19,526 passed in the CHSE Odisha 12th board exams.

In the results for the commerce stream, 7410 students secured first division, 4543 students achieved second division, and 7492 students earned third division.

Comparing genderwise passing percentages, 83.87 percent of girls have passed while 79.52 percent of boys have cleared the plus two board commerce exams.

Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2023: 291 schools got 100 percent result

This year, 291 schools have recorded a 100 percent result while 2 schools recorded a 0% result.

In the CHSE Odisha 12th class results, 358 students received grades more than 90%. 256 students have been assigned to the compartment category in the meantime.

The students will be able to collect Odisha CHSE Board Class 12 mark sheets from their respective schools in due course of time.

Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2023: When will Arts stream result be declared?

The results for the arts stream will be declared on June, 8, confirmed by the president of the council.

Odisha Class 12th result 2023: How to check?

Visit the official website - orrisaresults.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, ' Odisha CHSE Board Class 12 mark sheet' Enter your credientials and click on the submit button Odisha CHSE Board Class 12 mark sheet will appear on the screen Download and save it for Odisha CHSE Board Class 12 mark sheet

Odisha CHSE Board Class 12th Result Commerce direct download link

Odisha CHSE Class 12th Science result direct download link

ALSO READ | CHSE Plus Two Results 2023: Odisha Board to announce class 12th HSC, Commerce Results at 11 am, details here

ALSO READ | GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 OUT; 73.27 percent Qualified, check how to download result online