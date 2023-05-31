GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 OUT; 73.27 percent Qualified, check how to download result online

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 announced

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the class 12th arts, commerce result today, May 31, 2023. Students who appeared in the said exam can download their results from the official website of board, gseb.org.

To download GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023, students must submit their roll number, date of birth, and other information on GSEB’s result website. The easy steps to download results are given below.

Gujarat Board 12th class exams were conducted between March 14 and 29 wherein 477392 students appeared in the exam out of which 349792 students passed, as per results. To qualify in the exam, a candidate is required at least 35% overall marks in each subject.

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of gseb.org Click on the notification link that reads, ' GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your credentials and click on the submit button GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save the result for future reference

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023: How to download via SMS?

In case, students are unable to download GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023, they can follow the easy steps given below.

Check via SMS

To check GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 via SMS, a student is required to type GJ12SSeat_Number and send this to SMS to 58888111.

Check via Whatsapp

Students are required to first save the contact number 6357300971 on their smartphone with the name “GSEB contact” or any preferred name.

Open WhatsApp application in your phone

Open the chatbox of the GSEB contact that you save

Type your board seat number in the chat box and send the message

Soon after sending the message, you will receive your GSEB 12th Result 2023 mark sheet on the screen

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023: Re-evaluation

Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation. Students will have to fill out an application form online to be activated on gseb.org. The fee for checking the GSEB HSC 12th result is Rs. 100 per subject which can be paid via credit card/debit card/net banking or demand draft.

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023: Result Analysis

This year, the overall pass percentage of GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 stands at 73.27%. A total of 1875 students have secured A1, 52,291 students obtained B1, 83,596 obtained B2, 1,01,797 obtained C1, 77,043 obtained C2, and 12,020 obtained grade D.

Last year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 86.91 percent of which, girls outperformed boys at 89.23 percent, and boys were 84.67 percent.

Direct link to download Gujarat class 12th result