RBSE Rajasthan Class 5th result 2023 (OUT) on Shala Darpan and rajshaladarpan.nic.in, get direct link here

RBSE Rajasthan Class 5th result 2023: Rajasthan Directorate of Education has declared the Class 5th board exam results today, June 1. Students/Parents can check the results at the Shala Darpan portal –rajshaladarpan.nic.in. The announcement of the results has been done through a press conference held at Bikaner IT Service Centre at 1.30 PM by Education Minister BD Kalla. The link has been activated. The direct link to Rajasthan 5th class marksheets can be accessed by scrolling down.

This year, more than 14 lakh students have appeared for the Rajasthan Class 5 final exam held from April 13 to 21 in schools across Rajasthan. To check the marks, students are required to log in using roll number as mentioned on their admit cards. Students can also check their mark sheets using their name and date of birth. Parents have been advised to keep the call later handy before checking the results. The easy steps to download RBSE Rajasthan Class 5th result 2023 are given below.

RBSE Rajasthan Class 5th result 2023: Where to download?

Visit the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in Click on the link that reads, 'RBSE Rajasthan Class 5th result 2023' flashing on homepage It will take you to the login page where you need to put your credientials and click on the submit button RBSE Rajasthan Class 5th result 2023 will appear on the screen Download RBSE Rajasthan Class 5th result 2023 and save it for future reference

