MPBSE MP Board 10th Toppers List 2025 released, Pragya Jaiswal tops with full marks

New Delhi:

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the results for classes 10 and 12 for the academic year 2024-25. Students who appeared for the exam can download their MPBSE MP Board 10th and 12th results by visiting the official websites of MPBSE, mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. According to the results, the pass percentage of regular students in class 10 is recorded at 76.22 per cent. Pragya Jaiswal from Sighrauli has topped the MP Board 10th exams by securing 500 out of 500 marks.

District-wise, Narsinghpur district has topped in terms of pass percentage, followed by Neemuch district. The pass percentage for the Narsinghpur district is 92.73 per cent. The pass percentage for the tribal district of Mandla in high school is 89.93 per cent. This year, the MP Board Class 10 exams were conducted between February 27 and March 19, with approximately 9.53 lakh students appearing for the exam.

MP Board Topper List 2025 Class 10

Rank Topper Marks 1. Pragya Jaiswal 500/500 2. Ayush Dwivedi from Rewa 459/500 3. Shezah Fatima from Jabalpur 458/500

How to Download MPBSE MP Board 10th Results?

Students can now download their results by following the easy steps provided below.

1. Visit the official website of MPBSE, mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in.

2. Click on the 'MPBSE MP Board 10th results' link.

3. You will be redirected to a login page where you need to provide your credentials.

4. The MPBSE MP Board 10th results will appear on the screen.

5. Download and save the MPBSE MP Board 10th results for future reference.

MPBSE MP Board 10th Results: Details Mentioned on Mark Sheets