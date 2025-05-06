MP Board MPBSE 12th toppers list released, check science, commerce, humanities agriculture topper's names MP Board MPBSE 12th toppers list has been released. Students who appeared in the exam can check their results by visiting the official website, mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. Check stream-wise toppers name.

New Delhi:

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the results for classes 10 and 12 for the academic year 2024-25. Students who appeared for the exams can download their MPBSE MP Board 10th and 12th results by visiting the official websites of MPBSE, mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. According to the results, the pass percentage of regular students in class 10 is recorded at 74.48%. Priyal Dwivedi from Chitrakoot topped the MP Board Class 12th results, securing 492 out of 500. In the MP Board 10th, 12th exams, Narsinghpur district has topped in terms of pass percentage, followed by Neemuch district.

MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2025 were declared by CM Mohan Yadav through a press conference scheduled at 10 am today, May 6. MP Board topper’s list, pass percentage, gender-wise performance, district-wise performance, merit list, and other examination statistics were shared during the press conference. The MP Board Class 10th and 12th results link has been activated on the official website. However, due to heavy traffic, the official website is down. Students and parents are advised to keep calm and revisit the official website later.

According to the government's data, a total of 16,60,252 students appeared in the MP Board exams this year. Out of these, 7,06,475 students participated in the MP Board Class 12 Exam 2025 held between February 25 to March 25, 2025. Students can check MP Board MPBSE 12th stream-wise topper list below.

MP Board MPBSE 12th stream-wise topper list

Here's the list of toppers who topped in all categories

Rank Name Stream 1 Priyal Dwivedi Science with Maths 1 Ankur Yadav Humanities 1 Gargi Agrawal Science with Biology 1 Rimjhim Karothiya Commerce 1 Hari Om Sahu Agriculture

MP Board MPBSE 12th Result: How to download via SMS?