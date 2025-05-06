MP Board to hold class 10 and 12 exams twice from next year, says CM Mohan Yadav Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced that the class 10 and class 12 exams will be conducted twice from next year, i.e., the academic session 2025-26. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi:

In a significant move, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced that the class 10 and class 12 exams will be conducted twice from next year, i.e., the academic session 2025-26. This announcement is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020). “There will be two rounds of board exams from the upcoming year,” Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said. The announcement was made by the minister during a press conference to declare the class 10 and 12 results 2025 today, May 6.

Priyal Dwivedi tops class 12th exam, Pragya Jaiswal tops class 10th

This year, Priyal Dwivedi from Chitrakoot achieved the top rank in the MP Board Class 12 results, scoring 492 out of 500. In Class 10, Pragya Jaiswal from Singrauli secured the first position in the MP Board Class 10 board results for 2025 by earning a perfect score of 500 marks. Overall, the pass percentage for the MP Board improved this year for both Class 10 and Class 12.

MP Board MPBSE Class 10th and 12th result pass percentage improved

In the Class 10 results, a total of 76.22% of students passed, reflecting an increase of 10 per cent compared to last year. Similarly, higher secondary (Class 12th) students also demonstrated better performance, with a pass rate of 74.48%. The minister also stated that there were no incidents of paper leaks during this year’s state board exams, and no FIRs were filed. Additionally, the number of cheating cases has significantly decreased from hundreds to just 40 to 45 this year.

Girls outperformed boys

According to the results, government schools outperformed private schools in Madhya Pradesh. Girls excelled over boys in both classes. Out of 212 students in high school, 144 girls passed with merit, while in Class 12, 90 out of 159 students achieved top marks.