MP Madhya Pradesh Board 2025 Result out, 76.22% in 10th, 74.48% pass in 12th - how to download MP Madhya Pradesh Board 2025 Result for classes 10th and 12th has been announced. Students can download their results by visiting the official website of MPBSE. Check latest updates here.

New Delhi:

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the class 10th and 12th results. Students and parents can download the marksheets by visiting the official websites of MPBSE, mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. The announcement of the MPBSE MP board result 2025 was made via a press conference led by Dr. Manmohan Yadav, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. According to the results, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 stands at 76.22%, whereas it is 74.48% in Class 12th MP Board exams.

This year, 16,60,252 students from the MP Board participated in the examination. Out of this, 7,06,475 students had appeared for the examination in class 12, while 953777 students had appeared in class 10. MP Board 10th exams were conducted from February 27 to March 21 in a single shift, from 9 AM to 12 PM. The exams began with the Hindi paper and concluded with the Science paper. For the 12th class, the board held the exams from February 25 to March 25, also from 9 AM to 12 PM. These exams started with the Hindi paper and ended with the Mathematics paper.

Official website down

Due to heavy traffic, the official website is down. Students have been advised to keep calm and revisit the official website to check scorecards. MP Madhya Pradesh Board 2025 Result can be checked at result mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Other than the official website, the students can download MP Board 10th and 12th results via SMS and DigiLocker. Students will be able to download the MP Board 10th and 12th results by following the easy steps given below.

How to download MP Board 10th and 12th results online?

Visit the official website, mpbse.nic.in.

Navigate the link to the 'MP Board 10th and 12th results'

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your credentials, such as registration number, date of birth and click on 'submit'.

MP Board 10th and 12th results will appear on the screen.

Download and save MP Board 10th and 12th results for future reference.

Pragya Jaiswal tops in class 10

As per the announcement, Pragya Jaiswal from Singrauli has topped the MP Board Class 10 final board examinations 2025 with a perfect score of 100 per cent marks.