interbiharboard.com BSEB 12th result 2026 links: When and where to check inter exam result

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The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) intermediate, Class 12 exam result links are - interbiharboard.com. results.biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The students can follow these steps to download BSEB inter scorecard PDF. To download BSEB inter scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com and click on Bihar Board class 12 scorecard PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save inter scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. BSEB Bihar Board Inter result 2026 Live: interbiharboard.com 12th result soon; direct link

Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com

Click on inter, Class 12 scorecard PDF link

Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save BSEB inter scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to download BSEB inter marksheet PDF

The students can follow these steps to download BSEB 12th marksheet PDF. To download BSEB 12th marksheet 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com and click on Bihar Board Class 12 marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSEB 12th marksheet PDF will appear on the screen for download, save and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com

Click on inter, Class 12 marksheet PDF link

Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save BSEB inter scorecard PDF and take a print out.

BSEB 10th, 12th passing marks

The minimum passing marks for BSEB 10th and 12th is 30 per cent marks theory exam and 40 per cent marks in practical exam.

For details on BSEB Class 10 and 12 results 2026, please visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com.

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