CBSE Board Result 2025 updates: How to download 10th, 12th marksheets via digilocker? CBSE Board Result 2025 for classes 10th, and 12th will be announced soon. Students who are eagerly waiting for the CBSE 10th, 12th results will be able to download their marksheets from the official website of CBSE, once released. Check latest updates.

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to announce the results for the class 10th and 12th board exams soon. Both students and parents eagerly awaiting these results will be able to download scorecards from the official websites, cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in, using their login information.

To download the CBSE 10th and 12th results, students will need to enter their roll number, school number, and admit card ID. For a smooth download process, the board has provided a six-digit access code for the DigiLocker accounts of students. Schools have been instructed to share this code with students, enabling them to easily download their marksheets once they are released.

A source from the board previously stated that the CBSE 10th and 12th exam results will be released before May 8. However, there has been no official confirmation from the board regarding the release dates for these results. Students are advised to regularly check the official CBSE website for the latest updates.

This year, approximately 4.4 million students participated in the CBSE 10th and 12th board exams, with 2.41 million students from class 10 and over 1.79 million from class 12. The CBSE class 10 exams were conducted from February 15 to 18, while the class 12 exams took place from February 15 to April 4, across 7,842 centers in India and 26 centers abroad.

How to download CBSE Board 10th, 12th results online?

To download the CBSE Board 10th and 12th exam results, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official CBSE website, cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

2. Click on the 'Results' tab.

3. Select the link for 'Secondary School Examination Results 2025’ or ‘Senior School Certificate Examination Results 2025.'

4. Enter your login details, such as your roll number and registration number.

5. The CBSE Board 10th and 12th results will appear on the screen.

6. Download the results and save them for future reference.

How to download CBSE 10th, 12th marksheets via DigiLocker?

1. Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app.

2. Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in.

3. On the homepage, look for the option for CBSE Board Results.

4. Click on this option.

5. Enter the required details and submit.

6. Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.