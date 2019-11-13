TNPSC CESE AE Result 2019: Combined Engineering Services result declared. Direct link to download

TNPSC CESE AE Result 2019

TNPSC CESE AE Result 2019: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced the CESE AE Result 2019 on the official website. TNPSC Combined Engineering Services Exam 2019 was conducted on August 10 and August 25 in two sessions.

Candidates who have appeared in the TNPSC Combined Engineering Services Exam 2019 can now check their result through the official website of TNPSC-- tnpsc.gov.in.

Candidates who have been selected for certificate verification round can upload the scanned copy of documents in support of the claims made in their online application from November 20 to November 29, 2019.

How to check TNPSC CESE AE Result 2019

1. Visit the TNPSC official website-- tnpsc.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on "Combined Engineering Services Examination-List of Candidates - CV" link

3. A list of roll numbers of selected candidates will appear on the screen

4. Check your TNPSC CESE AE roll number on the list

5. Download and take a printout of the result for future reference

TNPSC CESE AE Result 2019 | Important information for candidates

Candidates should note that the failure to upload any of the essential documents within the time limit stipulated above will result in their non-admission to the next stage of selection and rejection of their online application.

The documents will be uploaded through the online mode only. Candidates can check e-Seva centers on the official website.

The commission will soon upload the details regarding the documents and inform the candidates through SMS or email. The commission will not send individual communication in this regard by post. Candidates will have to check the official website for the latest updates.

