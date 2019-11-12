UP Police Constable Result 2013 declared. Direct link to check list of qualified candidates

UP Police Constable Result 2013 declared

UP Police Constable Result 2013: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPBPB) has released the UP Police Constable Recruitment 2013 result on its official website. As per the UP Police Constable Result 2019 notice issued on November 11, 2019, the Board has released the Lists of successful candidates have been issued for 3295 vacancies.

Candidates have appeared in the UP Police Constable 2013 exam can now check the result through the official website-- uppbpb.gov.in.

As per the notice, UP Constable Result for Recruitment 2013 has been announced in compliance to the order of the Supreme Court pronounced on July 24, 2019.

How to check UP Police Constable Result 2013?

1. Visit the UPPBPB official website-- uppbpb.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, 'click on UP Police Result 2013' link available

3. A new page will open where candidates can check Constable and Fireman result available

4. Download the PDF file and take a print out of the result for future reference

The Board, along with releasing the UP Police Constable Recruitment 2013 Result, has also released the category wise new cut-off marks and accordingly the result has been announced.

UP Police Constable Result 2013 | Cut-offs

The cut-off for General category candidates is 313.616 while it’s 307.233 for OBC candidates of the State. Similarly, the cut-off is 283.4033 for SC category candidates and 247.2333 for ST category candidates.

UP Police Constable Result 2013 | Direct Links

