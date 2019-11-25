Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed. Result 2019 declared. Direct link to check

BSTC Result: Rajasthan BSTC Pre. D.El.Ed. Result 2019: Results declared on bstc2019.org. direct link to check result here

How to check Rajasthan BSTC Pre. D.El.Ed. Result 2019

The National Council for Teacher Education or NCTE has released the results for Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2019 or Pre. D.El.Ed. 2019 Result on the official website. Candidates appeared for the Rajasthan BSTC Pre. D.El.Ed. 2019 exam can check their result through the BSTC's official website-- bstc2019.org . Meanwhile, candidates can also find a direct link to check Rajasthan BSTC Pre. D.El.Ed. 2019 result in the article below.

1. Visit Rajasthan BSTC official website-- bstc2019.org

2. On the homepage, click on ‘Pre. Pre D.El.Ed. -2019 Result’ link

3. Enter your exam roll number, security captcha and click on submit

4. Your BSTC Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a printout for future reference