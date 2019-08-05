SAMS Odisha degree merit list 2019 for +3 admissions released, check at samsodisha.gov.in

Image Source : PTI SAMS Odisha +3 Degree Merit List 2019 released

SAMS Odisha +3 Merit List 2019: The SAMS Odisha degree merit list 2019 for +3 Admissions has been released on the official website. The Merit List has been released by the Department of Higher Education, Odisha Government for the 2nd round of allotment. Candidates can log on to samsodisha.gov.in to check the merit list.

The merit list constitutes the details of the students and candidates selected for admission to undergraduate degree programmes or +3 programmes in the Odisha State. The Odisha Degree Admission Merit List 2019 has been released in the online mode on the SAMS Odisha portal of the government and will be accessible to all the applicants online.

SAMS Odisha +3 Merit List 2019 | Here's how to check

Visit the official website i.e., samsodisha.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that says, 'SAMS +3 / Degree Admission First Merit List'.

Check for the name and roll number in the list

Download the merit list for further reference

After Downloading the merit list, candidates are advised to check all the details listed on the +3 Merit List 2019 carefully. DHE Odisha will be releasing a separate merit list for General, SC, ST and PwD candidates on the portal.

SAMS Odisha +3 Merit List 2019- direct link

SAMS Odisha +3 Merit List 2019 | Information for candidates

The candidates or applicants who have applied for admission to Degree Programmes or +3 Programmes offered by universities and colleges in Odisha must note that the merit list available currently on the website is for 1st Round. The SAMS Odisha +3 Merit List 2019 for 2nd Round will be released today, only after 5 PM. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep check this page to be notified about when the 2nd Merit List for Odisha Degree Admissions 2019 is announced.

Also Read | RRB Paramedical answer keys 2019: Zone-wise answer keys released. Direct link to raise objection inside

Also Read | UPSC Engineering Service (Main) 2019 result declared at upsconline.nic.in. Interview to be scheduled on this date; check details here

Also Read | RRB JE 2019: CBT 1 exam result expected to be declared on this date. Check cut off, region-wise results at rrbcdg.gov.in