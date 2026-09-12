Why are J-K Girls Hostel students protesting at Jamia Millia Islamia? Know here

New Delhi:

Students of the Jammu and Kashmir Girls' Hostel at Jamia Millia Islamia staged a protest over alleged irregularities in the hostel mess and accused the administration of failing to implement assurances given during an earlier agitation. The students resumed their protest on September 11, alleging that the administration had backed out of demands it had agreed to in writing following their previous protest. They have now reiterated four demands, including cancellation of the existing food vendor's contract, deployment of female staff in the hostel mess, resignation of the Provost and Warden, and an assurance that students participating in the protest will not face administrative targeting.

Students allege breakfast was not served, lunch delayed

According to the protesting students, breakfast was not served on Friday morning, while lunch was allegedly provided only after 3 pm. They further alleged that male staff members were present in the mess while lunch was being served. The students also objected to an alleged requirement that they provide their names and mobile phone numbers before receiving food. They claimed that collecting such details could potentially be used to monitor or target students who were participating in the protest.

The students also questioned the administration's claim of changing the food contractor. They alleged that the same person continued to supply food under a different name and claimed that the contractor had been associated with the hostel's food contract since 2023. According to the students, they had previously raised objections to the contractor's continuation as well.

AISA alleges students faced threats over food complaints

AISA's Jamia Unit Secretary Saurabh alleged that students had faced threats and intimidation after repeatedly raising concerns about food quality. "The girls gathered here at the Centenary Gate are residents of the J&K Hostel. The protest began yesterday. The food quality was extremely poor; despite repeated complaints, the students faced constant threats, specifically from Provost Nikhat and the Warden," he said.

Saurabh further alleged that parents of students who approached the Provost with their complaints were also threatened with eviction from the hostel. According to him, the students began a sit-in at the Centenary Gate at around 9:30 pm. The protest continued for nearly four to five hours, following which the students placed four demands before the administration.

Four demands put forward by protesting students

The first demand was related to the removal of the existing food contractor. The second called for male mess workers to be replaced with female staff. The third demand sought the resignation of Provost Nikhat, while the fourth demanded an assurance that students participating in the protest would not face disciplinary action or administrative targeting.

Saurabh said a team comprising the Dean of Students' Welfare, the Provost and the Deputy Proctor subsequently met the protesting students. According to him, the administration signed an agreement covering all four demands. However, the students later alleged that the situation inside the hostel mess had not improved despite the written assurances.

Students allege contractor was changed only on paper

The protesters alleged that instead of appointing a new food contractor, the same contractor was brought back under a different name. Saurabh also alleged that three male mess workers were replaced by other male workers rather than female staff, despite the students' demand for female personnel in the girls' hostel mess. The allegations have become a key point of contention between the students and the hostel administration, with the protesters insisting that the assurances given during the earlier meeting must be implemented.

Protesters allege lights were switched off at Centenary Gate

During the latest protest, students also alleged that the Protocol team switched off the lights at the Centenary Gate in an attempt to intimidate them. The students have continued to press for implementation of the commitments they say were made by the administration and have reiterated all four of their demands. They are seeking cancellation of the current vendor's contract, deployment of only female staff in the J&K Girls' Hostel mess, resignation of the Provost and Warden, and a clear assurance that protesting students will not face witch-hunting, disciplinary action or administrative targeting.

What triggered the latest protest?

The latest agitation stems from an earlier dispute over food quality and hostel mess arrangements. Students say their repeated complaints did not lead to satisfactory action and that the administration subsequently agreed to their demands in writing. The September 11 protest was triggered by what the students describe as a failure to honour those commitments. The allegations made by the students and AISA form the basis of the current dispute.

(With inputs from ANI)

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