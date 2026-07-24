After DU and JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia asks students to avoid CJP protests

New Delhi:

As the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continues its protest at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi over irregularities in the NEET (UG) examination, the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Friday warned students against participating in activities that could jeopardise their academic future, asking them to act "responsibly and exercise caution".

In a long post on X (formerly Twitter), the Delhi-based university said the youth must keep focusing on their studies, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the country that the interests of the students will be safeguarded and stern action will be taken against those involved in paper leak incidents.

Thus, the students must avoid participating in any activity that is not in keeping with the law, the university said.

"Nothing is worth placing at risk a future nurtured through such hard work, dedication and sacrifice," the JMI said. "Success comes to those who exercise sound judgement and have the prudence to resist anything that proves to be an impediment in their future prospects."

"All are advised to act responsibly and exercise caution. Stay focused on your studies and academic responsibilities and be resolute in fulfilling your primary goal of achieving academic excellence and building a bright career," it added.

DU, JNU issue similar advisories

Earlier, the Delhi University (DU) and the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) also issued similar advisories, asking students to refrain from participating in participating the CJP protests.

However, the advisories were criticised by the opposition, with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi saying the universities are trying to threatening the students for exercising their democratic rights.

Meanwhile, the CJP protests continued in Delhi on Friday, with its representatives Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka holding talks with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Dr Jitendra Singh. Both sides said the talks were held in a cordial manner, with CJP saying the government has assured over two of its three demands.

However, the CJP said the government has sought time till Saturday over its demand of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET paper leak. "We told the Union ministers that our demand for the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan is non-negotiable," Das told reporters.

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