Kejriwal to march to PM Modi's residence over E20 petrol, alleges Centre 'yielded' to Trump

New Delhi:

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday addressed a press conference and said he along with others will march towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Tuesday with 100 people to submit petitions against E20 fuel, alleging the Centre is pushing it under pressure from US President Donald Trump.During the press conference, Kejriwal alleged that India has "yielded" to Trump to buy ethanol from the United States and said the government's continued push for ethanol-blended petrol suggested there was a "hidden agenda".

Kejriwal will go to PM Modi’s residence along with 100 people

Talking to reporters, Kejriwal said that he will go to PM Modi’s residence tomorrow along with 100 people to personally hand over the petitions signed by the public and discuss issues related to ethanol-blended petrol. He added that the people are facing several problems in their vehicles despite all that the government is continuing with this, which means there is a hidden agenda.

He alleged that the people are saying that PM Modi is under pressure from Trump to buy ethanol from the United States. Kejriwal also added that he would personally hand over the petitions to Modi after receiving no response to a letter he had sent to the prime minister last month seeking an appointment to discuss concerns over E20 petrol.

2,00,000 people have signed the petition online: Kejriwal

While addressing a townhall programme outside the Constitution Club in New Delhi, Kejriwal said, "Earlier, I asked you to sign a petition addressed to the Prime Minister. More than 2,00,000 people have signed it online, and I have taken printouts of those signatures. On Tuesday, the 4th, at 12:00 PM, I will personally go to the Prime Minister's residence to hand over the petition."

This march to PM Modi’s residence would be the latest escalation in AAP's campaign against the Centre's E20 fuel policy. During the event, Kejriwal put forward three demands on the issue to the Centre such as there should be an option for E20 and pure petrol at petrol pumps, E20 should be cheaper than pure petrol, and the price of petrol should be less than 84 rupees/litre.

The Delhi chief minister further urged people to halt their purchase of vehicles until vehicles compatible with E100 are manufactured in the country. “I appeal to the people of my country to stop buying petrol and diesel vehicles. Until E100 vehicles start being manufactured in the country, do not buy a vehicle. This government will ruin you," he said on X.

Also Read:

Arvind Kejriwal calls Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation a 'win for democracy', hopes for revamp in NEET