Election Commission extends SIR deadline in Delhi; final electoral roll to be released on this date

New Delhi:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday (August 4) revised the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi, extending the deadline for door-to-door verification by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to August 17. The final electoral rolls will now be published on October 27. This marks the second extension granted by the ECI for the SIR exercise in Delhi this month.

Here's the revised schedule

As per the revised schedule of the Election Commission, the draft electoral rolls will now be published on August 24 instead of the earlier scheduled date of August 17.

The disposal of claims and objections submitted by voters will be carried out by election officials between August 24 and October 22. The final electoral rolls will be released on October 27, instead of October 19.

As part of the SIR exercise, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in Delhi have distributed enumeration forms to nearly all 1.45 crore registered voters in the city, while more than 62 per cent of the filled-in forms have been digitised. Before this extension, the deadline for the BLO-led door-to-door verification exercise was August 8.

S.No. Activities Earlier schedule Revised schedule 1. House to House visits by BLOs 30.06.2026 to 08.08.2026 30.06.2026 to 17.08.2026 2. Rationalization of Polling Stations 08.08.2026 17.08.2026 3. Publication of draft Electoral roll 17.08.2026 (Monday) 24.08.2026 4. Period for filing claims & objections 17.08.2026 to 16.09.2026 24.08.2026 to 23.09.2026 5. Notice Phase/Disposal of claims & objections 17.08.2026 to 15.10.2026 24.08.2026 to 22.10.2026 6. Publication of Final Electoral Roll 19.10.2026 (Monday) 27.10.2026

Earlier, the Election Commission had extended the timeline for the SIR of electoral rolls in Delhi by 12 days to allow more time for verification and claims. The final electoral roll was to be published on October 19.

Delhi SIR

Delhi is among the states covered in Phase 3 of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which was launched on May 14. With the completion of Phase 3, the SIR exercise will have been carried out across the entire country, except for Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The SIR exercise, which seeks to update and verify electoral rolls through extensive field verification, has seen several timeline revisions in recent weeks due to administrative and logistical requirements. The Election Commission has been adjusting state-wise schedules to ensure the smooth completion of the revision process.

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