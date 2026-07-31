Delhi LG calls for turning afforestation into people's movement as DDA plants 1 lakh trees across city

New Delhi:

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday planted more than one lakh native trees and shrubs across 77 locations in the national capital as part of one of its largest coordinated single-day plantation drives. Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu inaugurated the campaign by planting native saplings at Kamla Nehru Ridge.

Around 200 people participated in the event, including students from St. Stephen's College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and Maharishi Valmiki College, as well as students from Mamta Public School (Vikaspuri) and Government Girls Senior Secondary School (Shakti Nagar). Morning walkers and nearly 20 members of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) also joined the drive, underscoring the growing public participation in the city's afforestation efforts.

The LG directed the DDA to make such plantation drives a regular practice and to replicate the model across other ridges in Delhi. He said that such exercises should be driven by the youth and should be aimed at them, underlining that this would go a long way in making the future generations stakeholders in preserving and restoring ecology.

He underlined that it is the responsibility of the present generation to hand over an ecologically rich Delhi to those who come after.

The LG further directed that DDA must play an important and proactive role in increasing Delhi's green cover, going beyond one-off drives to build a sustained, youth-led movement for ecological restoration across the Capital.

To this effect, Sandhu directed the DDA to appoint nodal officers for each plantation site, who would be tasked with the responsibility of ensuring that the saplings planted survive and grow into trees. These nodal officers will also be held accountable for the same, he underlined.

Vice Chairman, DDA, along with senior officers of the authority, also participated in the programme, reflecting the DDA's commitment to promoting community participation in environmental conservation.

The plantation at Kamla Nehru Ridge included indigenous species such as Anogeissus pendula (Dhok), Cassia fistula (Amaltas), Butea monosperma (Dhak) and Gmelina arborea (Gamhar), all of which are well adapted to Delhi's ecology and contribute significantly to strengthening biodiversity, improving wildlife habitats and enhancing the long-term ecological resilience of the Ridge.

Simultaneous plantation drives were organised at 76 other locations across Delhi, covering parks and green spaces such as Aravalli Biodiversity Park, Aastha Kunj Park, Sanjay Van, green belts and parks at Narela, District Parks at Paschim Puri, Hauz Khas, Vasant Udyan and Dilshad Garden Deer Park, among others.

Over one lakh native trees and shrubs were planted using a diverse mix of indigenous species such as Peepal, Neem, Jamun, Arjun, Shisham, Calendar Tecoma, Bougainvillaea, Murraya, Hamelia, Chandni and others, selected in accordance with the approved plantation plans for each site, with emphasis on species best suited to the local ecology and long-term ecosystem restoration.

The LG also visited the Serpentine Lake and Butterfly Conservatory, where he reviewed the hydrological restoration works undertaken by DDA to promote water conservation and ecological restoration in the ridge area.

The plantation drive forms part of DDA's larger afforestation and ecological restoration programme, undertaken during the current monsoon season to expand Delhi's green cover, rejuvenate degraded landscapes, and create healthier, more sustainable urban ecosystems for the people of Delhi.

Beyond increasing green cover, the programme will significantly strengthen Delhi's natural infrastructure by enhancing carbon sequestration, filtering airborne particulate matter, reducing dust pollution, moderating local temperatures and mitigating the Urban Heat Island effect.

The restored green spaces and ridge forests will continue to function as vital ecological assets, improving ambient air quality, supporting climate resilience and contributing to healthier and more liveable urban environments.

Under the guidance of Delhi LG, the DDA is undertaking large-scale ecological restoration across Delhi through scientifically planned plantations using indigenous tree and shrub species.

The programme forms part of the 70 Lakh Plantation Mission launched by the Hon'ble Home Minister Amit Shah under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign on 7 July 2026.

Under this mission, DDA has been entrusted with planting 23 lakh indigenous saplings across the National Capital out of which the target for the ridge area in the current plantation season is 1,81,700 trees and shrubs.

Through this sustained ecological restoration programme, DDA reaffirms its commitment to conserving Delhi's native ecosystems, enhancing biodiversity and creating a greener, healthier and more climate-resilient National Capital for present and future generations.

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