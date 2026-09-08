After flash floods kill over 1,300, Nepal shaken by 5.0 magnitude earthquake

Kathmandu:

Nepal was jolted by a 5.0-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday night, with the tremor recorded at 9:38 pm IST. The earthquake comes as the country continues to grapple with the aftermath of devastating flash floods that have killed more than 1,300 people and left thousands missing.

According to the earthquake details shown in the seismic report, the tremor occurred at 9:38:39 pm IST. It was recorded at a depth of 143 km, with the location given as around 196 km northwest of Kathmandu. The recorded coordinates were 29.022°N latitude and 83.978°E longitude, and the event status was marked as "Reviewed".

5.0-magnitude earthquake recorded in Nepal

The earthquake registered a magnitude of 5.0, according to the seismic information. The tremor was recorded deep below the surface, at a depth of 143 km.

The reported location places the earthquake around 196 km northwest of Kathmandu. The coordinates listed with the event were 29.022°N and 83.978°E.

The tremor was recorded late in the evening, at 9:38:39 pm IST, adding another natural event to a difficult period for Nepal.

Nepal continues to deal with deadly flash floods

The earthquake comes as search and rescue operations continue after catastrophic flash floods struck Nepal on August 26. The disaster has caused widespread damage to homes, roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure, with authorities continuing efforts to locate people who remain missing.

Nepal's disaster management authority said the flood death toll had risen to 1,357 by Tuesday, with 5,326 people still being searched for and 13,583 rescued so far. Rescue teams are also focusing on hydropower projects, where workers are feared to be trapped in underground tunnels. Reuters reported that 121 of the missing workers were believed to be inside tunnel networks at three projects.

The disaster was triggered by a glacier collapse near the Nepal-China border, sending water, mud and debris through the Trishuli Valley. At least 11 hydropower projects were affected, while damaged roads and difficult terrain have made rescue operations particularly challenging.

The earthquake and the ongoing flood response have both kept authorities and residents on alert as rescue and recovery efforts continue across affected areas.

ALSO READ:

Nepal observes day of national mourning for lives lost in devastating floods