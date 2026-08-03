Delhi roof collapse in Usmanpur leaves couple dead, child survives; three escape Rajouri Garden blaze

New Delhi:

A tragic roof collapse in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur claimed the lives of a husband and wife late on Sunday night, while their young son had a narrow escape. In a separate incident on the same day, three people, including a three-year-old girl, rescued themselves from a fire in a residential building in Rajouri Garden by climbing down using a saree before firefighters arrived. The two incidents have once again raised concerns over the structural safety of old residential buildings and fire preparedness in densely populated areas of the national capital.

Couple killed after roof slab collapses in Usmanpur

According to police, the incident took place around 10 pm in JP Nagar under the New Usmanpur police station area. A roof slab of a single-storey house suddenly collapsed, trapping a couple beneath the debris.

Police, Delhi Fire Services personnel and rescue teams rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information about the collapse. The victims were pulled out from the rubble and shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared both of them dead. The couple's child, who was present inside the house at the time of the incident, escaped unhurt.

Victims identified as Tinku and Urmila

The deceased have been identified as 32-year-old Tinku and his 30-year-old wife Urmila. The accident occurred at a rented accommodation near Hansraj Dairy in Ganwari Extension, where the couple had been living.

Preliminary information suggests that Tinku, originally from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, worked as a confectioner (halwai) in Delhi. Police said the exact reason behind the roof slab collapse is yet to be determined, and an investigation is underway. Officials added that the building was a single-storey structure. Had it been a multi-storey building, the accident could have resulted in a much larger tragedy.

Three, including child, escape Rajouri Garden fire

In another incident, three people, including a three-year-old girl, escaped safely after a fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in Rajouri Garden on Sunday evening. According to a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official, the fire was reported at around 4.10 pm from a building located under the Hari Nagar police station limits. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the blaze was brought under control by around 4.40 pm.

Residents climbed down using a saree

Before firefighters reached the building, two women aged 62 and 32, along with a three-year-old girl, climbed down from the second floor by using a saree as a rope, successfully escaping the smoke-filled building. DFS officials said the fire started in a shaft located in the basement, where a large quantity of garbage had accumulated. The flames and thick smoke spread to portions of the first, second and third floors of the approximately 300-square-yard residential building.

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