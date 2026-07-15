Delhi SIR timeline extended by Election Commission, draft list and final rolls be to out on THESE dates

New Delhi:

The Election Commission has extended the timeline for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi by 12 days to allow more time for verification and claims.

Under the revised schedule, the draft electoral roll will now be published on August 17 instead of August 5, while the period for filing claims and objections has also been correspondingly extended.

The house-to-house verification exercise, originally scheduled to conclude on July 29, has also been extended and will now continue until August 8.

About Delhi SIR

Delhi is among the states covered in Phase 3 of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which was launched on May 14. With the completion of Phase 3, the SIR exercise will have been carried out across the entire country, except for Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

After disposing of all claims and objections, the final electoral roll will be published on October 19, replacing the earlier deadline. The poll panel said the extension is aimed at ensuring maximum voter participation and improving the accuracy of the electoral rolls.

The latest revision comes after the Election Commission earlier this week extended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) schedule in Andhra Pradesh and Haryana, which are also part of Phase 3. In both states, the deadline for Booth Level Officers to complete house-to-house verification was pushed from July 14 to July 24, while the publication of the draft electoral rolls was deferred from July 21 to July 31.

The SIR exercise, which seeks to update and verify electoral rolls through extensive field verification, has seen several timeline revisions in recent weeks due to administrative and logistical requirements. The Election Commission has been adjusting state-wise schedules to ensure the smooth completion of the revision process.

With inputs from PTI

Also read: EC begins SIR across five states; here's all you need to know about voter list revision exercise