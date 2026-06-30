EC begins SIR across five states; here's all you need to know about voter list revision exercise

New Delhi:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has launched the first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Meghalaya and Jharkhand, on June 30, 2026. The nationwide exercise aims to update electoral rolls by enrolling eligible voters, deleting duplicate or ineligible entries, and correcting errors in voter details.

In all of these five states, the draft electoral roll will be published on August 5, while claims and objections can be filed between August 5 and September 4. These applications will be processed till October 3, and the final electoral roll will be issued on October 7. The qualifying date for the revision has been fixed as October 1, 2026.

SIR in Delhi

The Special Intensive Revision commenced in Delhi, with more than 13,000 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) beginning house-to-house verification across the national capital. The enumeration drive will continue till July 29, during which voters can verify their details and submit corrections if required.

“During the exercise, BLOs will visit every household to distribute pre-printed enumeration forms in duplicate to existing electors and assist them in filling them. If a voter is unavailable, the form will be handed over to an adult family member or left at the residence if it is locked,” Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Alok Kumar said on Monday.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta also filled out enumeration forms of her family and herself. She also encouraged the residents of Delhi to participate in this campaign, calling it a duty of people to vote and participate in the democracy.

“Today, under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign, I filled out and submitted the Enumeration Form for myself and my family. I urge all eligible voters in Delhi to ensure their active participation in this important campaign that strengthens democracy” she posted on X.

SIR in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has also begun the SIR exercise, with more than one lakh BLOs carrying out door-to-door verification across all districts. The enumeration phase will conclude on July 29, after which the draft electoral roll will be released on August 5.

Electors can submit claims and objections between August 5 and September 4, while scrutiny and disposal of applications will continue till October 3. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on October 7.

Given Maharashtra's large electorate, officials have placed special emphasis on identifying duplicate entries and enrolling first-time voters.

SIR in Karnataka

Karnataka's Special Intensive Revision also began on June 30. Addressing a press conference, Karnataka’s Chief Electoral Officer V Anbu Kumar said Booth Level Officers will only distribute enumeration forms and conduct house-to-house verification till July 29 with no documentary proof to be collected.

He said that citizens can also submit their enumeration forms in Kannada or in English but not any other language.

As many as 59,050 BLOs have been trained and deployed across Karnataka with 31 District Election Officers, four Additional District Election Officers, 224 Electoral Registration Officers, 336 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers, and 7,556 BLO Supervisors have undergone training for the process.

SIR in Meghalaya

The Election Commission has rolled out the Special Intensive Revision in Meghalaya with house-to-house enumeration running from June 30 to July 29. Election officials are undertaking verification even in remote and difficult-to-access areas to ensure comprehensive coverage.

As many as 1,021 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit households across all 1,021 polling stations in the district. No documents are required at the initial stage and electors only need to fill and return the self-enumeration forms.

SIR in Jharkhand

Jharkhand has joined the latest phase of the nationwide electoral roll revision with house-to-house verification beginning on June 30 and continuing till July 29.

Booth Level Officers are verifying voter details, enrolling newly eligible electors and deleting duplicate or ineligible entries.

Current status of SIR rollout

The ECI launched this nationwide, multi-phase SIR rollout in late 2025. Following successful completion in states like Bihar, Phase-III is expanding across 19 states and Union Territories, including Karnataka, Delhi, and Maharashtra.

Written by Jitisha Parihar. Jitisha is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.

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