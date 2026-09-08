DU's hostel crisis: Why thousands of students are forced to depend on PGs, rented rooms

New Delhi:

The building collapse in southwest Delhi’s Satya Niketan, where the structure was being used as a paying guest (PG) accommodation, has raised fresh questions over the shortage of hostel facilities for Delhi University students. Several colleges, from Delhi University’s South Campus to Kalkaji, have limited or inadequate hostel facilities. Thousands of students come to Delhi from different parts of the country for higher education, but many are unable to secure accommodation within the college campus. As a result, students are often forced to depend on expensive PG accommodations or rented rooms, many of which may not offer adequate safety standards. The Satya Niketan building collapse has once again brought the issue into focus: are there sufficient and safe hostel facilities available for students in DU colleges?

Over 5,300 students, 18 courses, and not a single hostel

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College (ARSD), located in Delhi University's South Campus, has an enrollment of over 5,300 students and offers around 18 courses. However, the college possesses neither a boys' hostel nor a girls' hostel.

Arpit and Aditya, who lost their lives in the Satya Niketan building collapse, were students of Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College. Their fellow students argued that had adequate hostel facilities been available, the two could have lived in safer, on-campus accommodation instead of relying on private premises.

According to the students, there was talk of constructing a hostel about three years ago. Space was available on the campus, and plans for construction were reportedly drafted, yet the file has failed to move forward.

The college administration had indicated that fresh construction plans would be presented this year, but the tender is yet to be approved. As a result, despite having thousands of students, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College currently has no hostel facility of its own.

Severe shortage of hostel seats

Sri Venkateswara College, located on the South Campus, offers hostel facilities for both boys and girls. However, the number of available hostel seats is extremely low compared to the total student population. The college has approximately 4,346 students across 21 courses, yet the combined capacity of both hostels is reported to be only 150 seats.

Girls' hostel: 75 seats

Boys' hostel: 75 seats

In other words, there are only 150 hostel seats for thousands of students.

According to students, around 2,000 students were admitted to the first year this year, but only around 35 of them were able to secure hostel accommodation. Students said merit is the primary criterion for hostel allocation, meaning that competition for hostel seats begins even after securing admission to the college. One student claimed that, on average, only two students from a course are able to get hostel accommodation.

Enough seats for differently-abled students?

It has come to light that the shortage of hostels is affecting differently-abled students and visually impaired students as well. Students report that, in many instances, only one visually impaired or disabled student per course secures hostel accommodation. If there are multiple such students, the others are forced to look for accommodation in PGs or rented rooms outside. Thus, the issue is not merely about the number of hostels, but also about the availability of safe and equitable housing.

No hostel at South Campus colleges

According to information received from students, hostel facilities are unavailable at several South Campus colleges. These include:

Motilal Nehru College

Ram Lal Anand College

Aryabhatta College

DCAC College

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College

Jesus and Mary College

Students from outside Delhi studying at these colleges are compelled to rely on PGs, rented rooms, or other private accommodation.

Worrying situation in Kalkaji

The issue of a lack of hostel facilities is not limited to South Campus; it has also surfaced regarding Delhi University (DU) colleges located in the Kalkaji area. According to available information, there are approximately 15 DU-affiliated colleges or college units in the Kalkaji area, yet the majority of them lack college-run hostel facilities.

The institutions identified are:

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College

Sri Aurobindo College

College of Vocational Studies

Ramanujan College

Deshbandhu College

PGDAV College

Dyal Singh College

Gargi College

Kamala Nehru College

Institute of Home Economics

Fear among students after Satya Niketan incident

A sense of fear prevails among students living in the vicinity of Satya Niketan following the recent incident. A female student, who resided in the building adjacent to the one where the accident occurred, said that the wall of her building was also damaged during the incident.

Recalling the incident, she described how she and her housemates narrowly escaped. She said that they witnessed students living in the affected hostel falling victim to the accident right before their eyes.

Students emphasise the critical need for safe hostel facilities for young people coming to Delhi for their studies. Expressing her concern, one student said, "Our lives are at risk; we need hostel accommodation."

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