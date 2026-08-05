Delhi Police rolls out multi-layered security plan for Independence Day over terror threats, possible protests

New Delhi:

Delhi Police has put in place an elaborate multi-layered security arrangement for the Independence Day celebrations in the national capital, citing potential threats from Pakistan-based terrorist groups, Khalistani elements, and the possibility of sudden protests, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

According to news agency ANI, around 24,000 guests are likely to attend the Independence Day event at the Red Fort in Delhi on August 15, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag and address the nation. To ensure foolproof security for the high-profile event, nearly 12,000 Delhi Police personnel will be deployed in and around the Red Fort as part of an extensive security network.

1,000 CCTV cameras installed at Red Fort

The senior police officials said that multiple security and intelligence agencies will work in close coordination to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the celebrations, adding that the arrangements have been planned after assessing the prevailing threat perception and recent intelligence inputs.

To strengthen surveillance, more than 1,000 CCTV cameras equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based video analytics have been installed at the Red Fort and other strategic locations. The AI-enabled surveillance network will facilitate real-time monitoring, crowd management, movement analysis, and prompt detection of suspicious activities, enabling quicker response by security agencies.

The security plan includes multi-layered access control at all entry points, extensive anti-sabotage checks, and the deployment of Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs). Snipers will be stationed at strategic vantage points, while security personnel will be deployed on rooftops

The arrangements also include specialised SWAT commandos, bomb disposal squads, and dog squads to ensure comprehensive security during the celebrations.

Vehicle checking, intensive patrolling

Security personnel will also conduct enhanced vehicle checks, intensive patrolling, and round-the-clock surveillance in and around the security zone. Entry to the Red Fort will be regulated through multiple security screening points, with all visitors and invitees undergoing strict frisking and verification procedures.

Officials said that the extensive security arrangements have been made keeping in view intelligence inputs regarding threats from Pakistan-based terrorist organisations, Khalistani elements and the possibility of sudden or snap protests that could disrupt the Independence Day celebrations.

Security has also been tightened across the national capital, including at vital installations, government buildings, strategic locations, markets, transport hubs, railway stations, Metro stations, bus terminals, and other sensitive areas.

Police have also stepped up coordination with central security agencies and intelligence units to monitor any suspicious movements and ensure immediate response to any security challenge. Surveillance on hotels, guest houses, and crowded public places has also been intensified as part of the broader security preparedness.

(With ANI inputs)

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