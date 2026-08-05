JPSC protesting students agree to hold talks with Jharkhand govt, demand video recording of meeting

Ranchi:

The students who are protesting over JPSC paper leaks in Ranchi agreed to hold discussion with Jharkhand government and they demanded for video recording of the meeting. The development comes as hundreds of students continued their protest over alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests, demanding a CBI probe and reforms in the recruitment agencies.

Here's what Hemant Soren said on JPSC paper leaks

Earlier in the day, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren stated that the alleged question paper leaks of recruitment exams were not just an issue of the state but a national problem and asserted that his government was committed to solving students' problems.

He said this after the students intensified their protest with five more demonstrators joining an indefinite hunger strike over alleged irregularities in PSC and SSC examinations in the state.

He stated that the concerns of young friends are an extremely serious matter for the government and the alleged paper leaks are not just an issue of Jharkhand, but these have become a major national problem for the youth of many states across the country. He also added that his government is working on this matter with complete seriousness.

Saying that the agencies are conducting investigations day and night, and the culprits are being sent to jail, he said that the objective is not just to investigate, but to provide complete solutions to my young friends.

Soren says Jharkhand govt's door open for students

In a significant development, the Jharkhand CM said that the doors of the Jharkhand government are always open to everyone and any student or candidate who has demands or suggestions can put forward their points before the state government.

One of the JPSC protesting students alleged that previous probes into the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC)-CGL paper leak had not led to action and claimed that the latest investigation could also be "covered up" after a few months.

Protesters demand cancellation of 14th JPSC Combined Preliminary Test

Notably, these protesters are demanding the cancellation of the 14th JPSC Combined Preliminary Test held on April 19 and an independent probe by central agencies, including the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED), into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the JPSC and JSSC.

Apart from this, they are also demanding the introduction of a fifth option of "not attempted" in OMR sheets, saying that the careers of thousands of students and aspirants are at stake due to corruption in both agencies.

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