'Stay away from Jantar Mantar....', DU issues advisory for students amid NEET paper leak protests

New Delhi:

Amid the ongoing NEET paper leak protests in the national capital, Delhi University has issued an advisory for students urging them to stay away from Jantar Mantar and to prioritise their safety and compliance with the law. The DU's post on official X handle reads, "dear students and faculty, your safety matters to us. Please note that any unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, which are strictly regulated as per the directives of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, may invite legal action. Such activities can also pose serious risks to students’ personal safety and significantly impact their academic progress and professional opportunities." Furthermore, you are advised to exercise caution as a significant amount of fake and misleading content is being created and circulated to fuel the situation, it added.

Earlier, in had said, "we see the pain and anxiety of our students. It is unfortunate that vested interests are exploiting their fears instead of easing them. The need of the hour is to calm the situation and reduce their distress so that they can focus on what truly matters: their studies and their future."

CJP calls for nationwide protests today

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has called for nationwide peaceful protests today, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy. In an X post on Thursday, the CJP shared a poster urging everyone to participate in peaceful protests across the nation to demand Pradhan's resignation. The CJP urged the student unions and other organisations to collaborate, work together for permission and logistics to conduct the protests and read out the students' demands aloud.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Cockroach Janta Party is also expected to meet Union government ministers at 12:30 pm today, according to sources. The Constitution Club of India has been chosen for the meeting, as per CJP spokesperson Saurav Das. The first direct meeting between CJP representatives and the Modi government took place earlier this week, a month after the party began its continuous sit-in at Jantar Mantar.

CJP had submitted a memorandum with three key demands: Pradhan's resignation, the "release" of activist Sonam Wangchuk, and Rs 1 crore in compensation for the families of deceased NEET aspirants. Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike for 26 days, also ended his prolonged fast in the presence of JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh on Thursday late night.

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