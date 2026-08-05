Indian Youth Congress' bulldozer claim against vendor falls flat as full video exposes misleading narrative

New Delhi:

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Wednesday shared a video on its X handle claiming that a street vendor's livelihood had been destroyed through a bulldozer action. The clip showed a man crying while food items were scattered on the ground, with a crowd gathered at the spot and Delhi Police personnel present nearby. Accompanying the video, IYC questioned the alleged action and wrote, "Why is a bulldozer being used against someone's livelihood? Whose interests are being protected and whose development is this?" However, a longer version of the same video has now surfaced which presents a different sequence of events and contradicts the claims made in the original post.

What does the full video show?

The complete video of the incident indicates that no bulldozer action took place against the vendor. Instead, the footage shows the vendor himself throwing his belongings onto the road during the course of the police action. According to the Delhi Police, the claims made by the Indian Youth Congress are "false and misleading." Officials clarified that no demolition drive or bulldozer action was carried out at the location.

Police said they had reached the spot following complaints from the public regarding an illegally operated roadside stall that was obstructing pedestrian movement. During the enforcement action, the vendor allegedly threw his own goods onto the road. Delhi Police further alleged that misleading information regarding the incident was being circulated by several social media accounts, including the Indian Youth Congress.

What did DCP West say about the incident?

Delhi Police's Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) issued a detailed clarification through an Instagram post, explaining the sequence of events. The DCP stated, "The incident has been thoroughly examined. On August 1, 2026, after complaints were received about obstruction on the pedestrian pathway near Kali Mata Temple in the District Centre, Janakpuri, police directed the vendor to remove the encroachment. Contrary to the claims circulating on social media, police personnel did not throw away any food items. During the action, the vendor himself threw his belongings, resisted lawful directions, and attempted to create a public disturbance."

The officer further said that an FIR No. 225/2026 has been registered under Section 285 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Janakpuri Police Station. "The individual has previously faced action for similar violations. Citizens are requested not to circulate or rely on misleading videos or unverified claims on social media," the DCP added.

It became clear that the Indian Youth Congress shared a partial video in an apparent attempt to push a misleading narrative. It is also important to note that had the Delhi Police not possessed and released the complete video, many people could have accepted this misinformation as the truth. Authorities have repeatedly urged users to verify the authenticity and context of viral content before sharing it online, particularly in cases involving law enforcement and public order.

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