Jamia Millia Islamia becomes India's top-ranked Central University, rises to 401–500 global band Expressing pride over the achievement, Vice-Chancellor Professor Mazhar Asif and Registrar Professor Mohammad Mehtab Alam Rizvi congratulated the “Jamia family,” particularly the IQAC (Internal Quality Assurance Cell) team.

New Delhi:

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has achieved a major milestone by becoming India’s highest-ranked central university and securing the third position among all Indian institutions in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026. The results, announced on October 9 (Thursday), place JMI in the 401–500 global band, marking a significant jump from its 2025 rank in the 501–600 band.

In this 22nd edition of THE rankings, which evaluated 2,191 universities from 115 countries and territories, only the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru and Savita Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai ranked higher than JMI in India. This makes JMI the only central university in the acclaimed 401–500 band for 2026.

Recognition of academic and research excellence

JMI’s impressive rise reflects its advancements in teaching standards, research quality, and its growing international presence. The improvement is attributed to consistent efforts in academic development, sustained research initiatives, and expanding global collaborations.

Expressing pride over the achievement, Vice-Chancellor Professor Mazhar Asif and Registrar Professor Mohammad Mehtab Alam Rizvi congratulated the “Jamia family,” particularly the IQAC (Internal Quality Assurance Cell) team. They said:

“This remarkable performance is the result of the collective efforts, dedication, and hard work of our faculty members, students, researchers, alumni, non-teaching staff, and our industry-academia partnerships. These have elevated Jamia to high levels of academic excellence, internationalisation, and global relevance.”

Strategic vision and future goals

The university leadership emphasised that state-of-the-art research, interdisciplinary teaching, and global collaboration are now producing tangible results. They expressed confidence that Jamia could break into the top 200 global band in the near future through its sustained excellence.

They highlighted several ongoing measures to strengthen Jamia’s profile-

Faculty development and research training programs.

Increased funding and allocation of resources.

Development of an academic environment where research excellence is a top priority.

Consistency across national rankings

In addition to its global success, JMI also performed strongly in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2025, reflecting its consistent commitment to academic quality and research output. The university remains steadfast in its mission to move towards becoming one of India’s foremost world-class universities.

How THE World University Rankings are calculated?

The THE World University Rankings 2026 assessed institutions across five core areas-

Teaching

Research environment

Research quality

International outlook

Industry impact

A total of 18 performance indicators were used to determine rankings, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation of each institution’s global standing.