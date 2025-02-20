Rekha Gupta sworn in as Delhi's 4th woman Chief Minister, BJP returns to power after 27 years Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and her Council of Ministers were sworn in on Thursday afternoon at Ramlila Maidan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the BJP returns to power in Delhi after 27 years.

Rekha Gupta, a first-time BJP MLA from Shalimar Bagh, took oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi today in a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, marking the party's return to power in the national capital after 27 years. She becomes the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi, following Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit, and Atishi. Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena administered the oath of office to Gupta and her council of ministers.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rekha Gupta was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi on Thursday in a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan. Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena administered the oath of office to Gupta and her council of ministers.

Six ministers take oath alongside Rekha Gupta

Along with CM Rekha Gupta, six ministers were also sworn in:

Parvesh Sahib Singh

Ashish Sood

Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Ravinder Indraj Singh

Kapil Mishra

Pankaj Kumar Singh

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by BJP's top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

A star-studded ceremony with key leaders in attendance

Several prominent union ministers, chief ministers, and deputy chief ministers from BJP-ruled states were present at the event, highlighting the party’s strong backing for its new leadership in Delhi. The attendees included:

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha

Rajasthan Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

From student politics to Delhi CM: Rekha Gupta's journey

Rekha Gupta, a first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh, has risen through the ranks in the BJP’s organizational structure. She previously served as the general secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and was a member of the party’s national executive committee.

Her political career began with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student organization affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). She studied at Delhi University’s Daulat Ram College and became the President of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) in 1996-97, actively advocating for student issues.

As a councillor from North Pitampura in 2007, she focused on developing public infrastructure, libraries, and parks in the area. She also holds an LLB degree and is the founder of AAS, an NGO.

BJP's women-centric leadership push

With Rekha Gupta's appointment, Delhi gets its fourth woman Chief Minister, following leaders from the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the past. She is the only woman among the current BJP Chief Ministers across India.

Her selection over more senior BJP leaders reflects the party’s emphasis on women empowerment. The BJP hopes her elevation will strengthen its appeal among women voters in Delhi.

"A Miracle and a New Chapter for Women in Politics": Rekha Gupta

Addressing the media after taking the oath, Rekha Gupta expressed gratitude to PM Modi and the BJP leadership for entrusting her with the responsibility of governing Delhi.

"It is a miracle, a new motivation, and a new chapter in Indian politics. If I can become the Chief Minister, it means doors are open for all women. Anyone who has been involved in corruption will have to be held accountable for every rupee misused," she declared.

Priorities as Delhi CM: Governance and accountability

Outlining her agenda, Gupta vowed to tackle corruption and fulfill BJP’s election promises.

"It is a huge responsibility, and I thank PM Modi and the BJP high command for their trust. I will work with utmost honesty to fulfill our commitments to the people of Delhi. All 48 BJP MLAs will work together as Team Modi to deliver on our promises," she stated.

BJP's historic win in Delhi Elections

Rekha Gupta's election as BJP legislative party leader was finalized in a meeting of newly-elected MLAs on Wednesday. The BJP's historic victory in the Delhi Assembly polls, winning 48 seats, led to the ousting of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government from power.

As she takes charge, all eyes will be on Rekha Gupta’s leadership and governance approach in the national capital.

Also read | Rekha Gupta granted Z-Category security: Do you know who gets it and how many have it? Details