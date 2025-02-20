Rekha Gupta granted Z-Category security: Do you know who gets it and how many have it? Details Rekha Gupta, Delhi's new Chief Minister, has been granted Z-category security. Find out what Z-security includes, who qualifies, its cost, and the latest list of individuals under this security cover.

Rekha Gupta is set to become the next Chief Minister of Delhi, with her oath-taking ceremony scheduled to take place at Ramlila Maidan shortly. Alongside her, six other ministers from her cabinet will also be sworn in. The event will witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister, and Health Minister, among other prominent figures.

Following her appointment as Delhi's 9th Chief Minister and 4th female CM, Rekha Gupta has been granted Z-category security, one of the highest levels of security protection in India.

Different types of security in India

In India, security cover is provided based on the level of threat to individuals. It is extended to Prime Ministers, Presidents, Chief Ministers, Union Ministers, MPs, MLAs, bureaucrats, former officials, judges, celebrities, religious leaders, and sometimes even common citizens.

The government offers five categories of security protection, which include:

Z+ (Highest level)

Z

Y+

Y

X

As the newly appointed Delhi CM, Rekha Gupta has been assigned Z-category security, which ensures significant protection.

What is Z-category security?

Z-category security is the third-highest level of security in India, comprising a 22-member security detail. This includes:

4 to 6 NSG (National Security Guard) commandos

Additional police personnel

Personnel from Delhi Police, ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police), or CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force)

Most state chief ministers in India are provided with Z-category security due to the nature of their roles and the potential threats they face.

Who bears the cost of security?

The cost of Z-category security is substantial, as it includes a convoy of security personnel and vehicles. According to a 2014 RTI response, the expense of security cover is borne by the respective state government for officials under their jurisdiction.

Who currently has Z-category security?

According to media reports, several high-profile individuals currently have Z-category security, including:

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan

Union Minister Chirag Paswan (Security upgraded last year)

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama (Security upgraded recently by the central government)

As security concerns evolve, the government periodically reviews and updates security measures for individuals based on intelligence inputs and threat assessments.

Also read | Delhi Cabinet: Parvesh Verma, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra to take oath as ministers