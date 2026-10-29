IMD issues red alert for Delhi as heavy rain, thunderstorms lash capital

New Delhi:

Delhi witnessed heavy rain and thunderstorms on Monday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for all 11 districts of the national capital, warning of moderate to heavy rainfall across the National Capital Region (NCR). Despite the intense spell of weather, flight operations at Delhi airport remained normal.

A western disturbance affected weather conditions across northern India, triggering thunderstorms and rainfall in several parts of the region. The IMD warned of lightning, gusty winds and intense rainfall, while the downpour brought some relief from the recent warm conditions.

Red alert across Delhi, orange alert in neighbouring areas

The IMD's red alert covered all 11 districts of Delhi, with thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds of up to 60 kmph and heavy rainfall exceeding 15 mm per hour forecast until 9 am. An orange alert was also issued for Faridabad, Gurugram, Rohtak and Sonipat in Haryana, along with nine districts of Uttar Pradesh. These areas were warned of thunderstorms, lightning, winds gusting at 40-60 kmph and moderate to intense rainfall.

The weather department cautioned that the spell could affect road travel, particularly in areas vulnerable to waterlogging and traffic congestion.

Waterlogging reported in parts of Delhi

The heavy rainfall disrupted normal movement in several parts of the capital. Roads near Jhandewalan Temple in Karol Bagh were reported to be waterlogged, while uprooted trees and flooding added to the disruption in other areas. The IMD had warned commuters about possible traffic delays, an increased risk of road accidents and water accumulation on roads and in low-lying areas.

Residents were advised to check traffic conditions before leaving home, follow official traffic advisories and avoid routes that are prone to waterlogging.

Rain brings relief from warm weather

The rainfall brought some relief from the recent warm conditions, with cloudy skies and showers lowering temperatures across the region by around 1-2 degrees Celsius. However, daytime temperatures in Delhi are expected to remain between 31 and 35 degrees Celsius over the next few days, according to the IMD.

In its seven-day forecast issued on Sunday evening, the weather department predicted dry conditions and partly cloudy skies from Tuesday to Saturday. The latest spell of rain has highlighted the potential for sudden weather-related disruption in Delhi and neighbouring areas, even as flight operations remained unaffected at the time of the airport's update.

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IMD weather alert: Rain, thunderstorms likely in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern UP and West Bengal