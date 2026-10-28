Cyclone Arnab's impact in Bengal to last till October 31, heavy rain alert in 10 districts

Kolkata:

West Bengal is bracing for more rain as Cyclone 'Arnab' continues to influence weather conditions across the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in several districts until October 31, with coastal and western parts expected to receive downpours until Friday morning and the sub-Himalayan region facing heavy rain until Saturday. The weather system made landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast in the early hours of Wednesday (October 28), according to the IMD. Rain and gusty winds have already affected parts of West Bengal, while flight operations at Kolkata airport have also been disrupted due to adverse weather conditions.

Cyclone 'Arnab' triggers heavy rain alert in Bengal

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in Purba Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur, Bankura and Purulia until Friday morning. The sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar are likely to receive heavy rainfall until Saturday morning under the influence of the weather system. The warning follows spells of moderate to heavy rain across coastal and southern districts on Tuesday. Heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds was reported from coastal areas of South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur from Tuesday evening.

Kolkata, Medinipur record rainfall

Kolkata witnessed overnight thunderstorms as the weather system affected southern Bengal. According to the IMD bulletin, the city recorded 19.1 mm of rainfall between 5.30 pm on Tuesday and 8.30 am on Wednesday. Rainfall was heavier in some other locations. Medinipur town received 47 mm of rain during the same period, while Kanthi recorded 35 mm. The IMD has forecast a cloudy sky over Kolkata on Wednesday, with light to moderate rainfall likely to continue. Residents in the affected areas should remain alert to changing weather conditions as the rain spell progresses.

Digha, Mandarmoni beaches see fewer visitors

The impact of the weather system was visible in West Bengal's popular coastal destinations, including Digha, Mandarmoni and Sankarpur. The beaches witnessed fewer visitors on Wednesday as the administration urged tourists to exercise caution amid the adverse weather. With heavy rain and gusty winds affecting coastal areas, visitors have been advised to remain cautious and follow local administration advisories.

Kolkata Airport flights disrupted, fishermen warned

Adverse weather conditions have also affected air travel. Several incoming and outgoing flights at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata have been cancelled or disrupted as a precautionary measure, according to an official release. Passengers travelling through the airport should check their flight status with their respective airlines before leaving for the airport. The IMD has also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the West Bengal coast until Thursday. The precautionary warning comes amid the impact of the cyclone and the possibility of rough weather along the coast.

Cyclone Arnab's movement and intensity

The IMD said the cyclone crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a "very severe" cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 125 to 135 kmph and gusts reaching 150 kmph. The landfall process began at around 1.20 am on Wednesday. According to the weather department, the system is expected to move north-northwestwards and gradually weaken into a deep depression.

Although the cyclone made landfall in Andhra Pradesh, its associated weather conditions are expected to bring heavy rainfall to several parts of West Bengal over the coming days. The IMD's district-level forecasts indicate that the rain spell will persist across southern, western and sub-Himalayan districts through the end of the week.

(With inputs from PTI)

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