Karwa Chauth gift for Delhi's 51 daughters: CM Rekha Gupta hands over cheques worth Rs 1 lakh each

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday handed over cheques worth Rs 1 lakh each and Karwa Chauth kits to 51 newly married women celebrating their first Karwa Chauth. The event was held at the Chief Minister Janseva Sadan, where Gupta also spoke to the women about their married lives and listened to their experiences.

The women had all married in a mass wedding organised by the Ladli Foundation in March. The financial assistance and gifts, offered on the occasion of their first Karwa Chauth, were aimed at bringing happiness to the newlyweds while also providing them with financial support.

Rekha Gupta assures women of support

Gupta congratulated the women on their first Karwa Chauth and wished them a happy, prosperous, and fulfilling married life. She spoke to them warmly, asked about their families and their experiences since getting married, and reassured them that they could turn to her if they faced difficulties.

The chief minister encouraged the women not to feel anxious if they found themselves in a difficult situation but to speak openly about their concerns. Offering them the assurance of an elder sister, she said they were not alone and that their problems would be heard with sensitivity.

CM encourages women to pursue their dreams

Gupta also encouraged the women to believe in themselves, work towards their dreams, build their own identities, and continue moving forward in life. She said their happiness, dignity, and self-reliance were of the utmost importance, adding that every woman should feel respected, safe, and supported in all circumstances.

What is the Ladli Foundation?

The Ladli Foundation Trust runs initiatives focused on women's welfare and empowerment. One of its programmes, Project Shagun, organises mass wedding ceremonies, with an emphasis on dowry-free marriages. According to the foundation, its work also includes support for education, vocational training, healthcare, and legal assistance for women. The 51 women who received financial assistance from Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday had married at a mass wedding organised by the foundation in March.