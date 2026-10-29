Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands, tremors felt across region

An earthquake of 5.1 magnitude struck 218 km north-northwest of Bamboo Flat in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Thursday, according to USGS. However, no reports of damage or casualties were immediately available. The development comes as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have experienced seismic activity in recent months, with the National Centre for Seismology recording a magnitude 4.6 earthquake in the region at around 3.30am on February 2, 2026.

Earthquake of magnitude 7.0 hits China's Tibet Autonomous Region

Last week, an earthquake of magnitude 7.0 struck China's Tibet Autonomous Region, the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC) said. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage following the quake, which hit Baqen County of Nagqu City around 10.33 PM local time.



The epicentre was monitored at 32.40 degrees north latitude and 93.79 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. The Tibetan Plateau is known to be prone to powerful earthquakes as it sits right over the place where the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates meet, often colliding with huge force.

Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hits Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

Earlier this month, another earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale struck Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, causing people to rush out of their homes in panic. No damage has been reported so far, officials said. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake struck at 8.07 pm, with its epicentre located two kilometres northwest of Uttarkashi at a depth of 11 kilometres below the earth's surface.



Officials of the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) said there were no reports of damage so far. The tremors come days after an earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale struck Chamoli district on October 6.

Earlier this week, another earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck Nepal's Baitadi district on Sunday, according to the Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre. The epicentre of the earthquake, which occurred on Sunday afternoon, was in the Dilasaini area of Baitadi district in Sudur Paschim Province near the Nepal-India border, the research centre said.



The tremor was also felt in areas around Baitadi and Darchula districts. However, so far there are no immediate reports of any physical damage caused by the earthquake. Nepal, which experiences multiple quakes in any given year, lies in one of the most active tectonic zones (Seismic zones IV and V), making the Himalayan nation extremely vulnerable to earthquakes.

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7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Tibet: Videos capture panic as people rush for exits, goods tumble from shelves