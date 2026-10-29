Arab parties emerge as kingmakers in Israel's hung verdict: Who are they and who leads them?

Arab-led political parties have emerged as potential kingmakers in Israel’s October 27 election, with preliminary results giving them a combined 19 seats in the 120-member Knesset. The result leaves both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc and the opposition led by former military chief Gadi Eisenkot short of the 61 seats required for a majority.

The result puts the spotlight on two political forces: the Joint List, an alliance of three Arab-majority parties, and Ra'am, which contests elections independently. Although both represent many of Israel’s Arab citizens, they differ in ideology and their approach to joining governing coalitions.

What is the current seat tally?

According to preliminary results reported on October 28, with about 90 per cent of total ballots counted so far:

Political bloc/party Projected seats Netanyahu-led bloc 53 Eisenkot-led opposition bloc 48 Joint List 12 Ra’am 7 Total 120

The figures remain provisional, with additional ballots still to be counted.

The Joint List and Ra’am together have a projected 19 seats, compared with five seats each in the outgoing Knesset. Their combined tally exceeds the previous record of 15 seats won by Arab-majority parties in 2020.

Who are the Arab parties?

The Joint List: Three parties, one electoral alliance

The Joint List brings together Hadash, Ta’al and Balad, which agreed to contest the 2026 election on a common slate in August 2026 after months of negotiations. The original Joint List was formed in 2015, when four Arab-majority parties, including Ra’am, united to overcome Israel’s 3.25% electoral threshold. Ra’am left the alliance ahead of the 2021 election.

Its current projected tally is 12 seats. The alliance is headed by Yousef Jabareen, with Ahmad Tibi and Sami Abu Shehadeh representing its constituent parties.

Hadash: A socialist, communist-rooted Arab-Jewish political movement that advocates equality, Jewish-Arab partnership and peace. Jabareen heads the alliance, while Hadash has traditionally promoted cooperation between Arab and Jewish citizens.

Ta'al: Founded by veteran lawmaker Ahmad Tibi, the Arab Movement for Renewal focuses on minority rights, Palestinian issues and practical political representation.

Balad: Led by Sami Abu Shehadeh, the National Democratic Assembly promotes Arab national identity and the principle of Israel as a “state of all its citizens”, rather than a state defined primarily by Jewish national identity.

The parties share concerns over discrimination, equality, Palestinian rights and conditions in Arab communities, but differ on nationalism, ideology and engagement with Israeli governments.

Ra'am: The party willing to enter government

Ra’am, or the United Arab List, was established in 1996 and is rooted in the southern branch of Israel’s Islamic Movement. It is led by Mansour Abbas and has adopted a pragmatic approach to parliamentary politics, prioritising public services, housing, economic development and crime prevention in Arab communities.

Ra’am is projected to win seven seats in the current election. Its most significant precedent came in 2021, when it joined the coalition supporting the Bennett-Lapid government, becoming the first Arab party to formally participate in an Israeli governing coalition.

Unlike the Joint List, Ra'am has shown greater willingness to negotiate directly with Jewish-led parties and enter government in exchange for policy commitments benefiting Arab citizens. Its position on Palestinian statehood and ending the occupation also forms part of its stated political platform.

The kingmaker factor: Why their support matters now

The two parties’ combined 19 seats could prove decisive in determining who forms Israel’s next government. Netanyahu’s bloc is projected at 53 seats, while Eisenkot’s opposition bloc has 48. Neither reaches the 61-seat threshold independently.

Eisenkot, Netanyahu's main challenger, has left open the possibility of cooperating with Arab-led parties under certain conditions. These include their recognition of Israel as a Jewish state and their designation of Hamas as an extremist group.

Jabareen too has indicated that the Joint List could support an Eisenkot-led minority government from outside, but would not join it because of disagreements over Gaza and Lebanon. Abbas, by contrast, has expressed willingness to join a governing coalition.