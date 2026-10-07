IMD weather alert: Rain, thunderstorms likely in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern UP and West Bengal

Several parts of the country are likely to see unsettled weather on Wednesday, October 7, with thunderstorms, strong winds and rain expected in multiple states. Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh may see thunderstorms, while West Bengal and several other areas could receive spells of heavy rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh weather warning covering several parts of the country. The forecast includes light to moderate rain and snowfall in some areas, along with thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds in others.

Rain and thunderstorms in these states

The weather department has forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms in several areas on Tuesday, October 7. Today and tomorrow, isolated heavy rainfall is possible in West Bengal, Kerala, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Rain is also expected across Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and Odisha between October 7 and 10. Bihar could see thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds on October 7. Winds may reach 40-50 kmph, with some areas possibly recording speeds of up to 60 kmph. West Bengal, Odisha and Sikkim have also been placed under a thunderstorm alert.

More states likely to see rain

Between October 7 and 11, parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura could receive rain. Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra may also see rainfall during this period.

Rain is also possible in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Yanam may experience strong winds of 30-40 kmph.

According to the latest IMD warning, parts of Haryana could see thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds on Wednesday, October 7. Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh may receive light to moderate rain or snowfall in some areas. Some parts of both states could also experience thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds.

Delhi-NCR weather

According to the IMD, Delhi-NCR is likely to have partly cloudy skies on Wednesday, October 7. The temperature is expected to remain between 22°C and 34°C.

The weather department has also issued a warning for thunderstorms and lightning in Delhi, so the capital could see a spell of unsettled weather during the day.

ALSO READ:

Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hits Uttarakhand, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR