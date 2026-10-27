Delhi Police arrests 7 in Rs 3.93 crore cyber fraud case, probe reveals suspected hawala links

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police Special Cell's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit has arrested seven people in connection with an alleged cyber fraud worth Rs 3.93 crore. Investigators suspect that the money was routed through multiple bank accounts before being withdrawn and transferred to other people. The probe has also uncovered suspected links to a foreign money exchange app and the purchase of cryptocurrency Tether (USDT) through hawala channels.

The arrests come after another major cyber fraud investigation by the North-West district cyber cell, which recently led to the arrest of six people, including a bank manager, in an alleged organised network linked to a fraud of Rs 7.36 crore. In that case, police recovered 45 cheque books, 25 bank passbooks, 45 ATM cards and 13 mobile phones. Investigators are examining the seized material to identify other people who may have been involved.

149 unauthorised transactions reported in bank account

According to police, Delhi resident Prince Bansal lodged a complaint alleging that 149 transactions were carried out from his ICICI Bank account without his knowledge or permission on October 5, 2026. The transactions resulted in the withdrawal of Rs 3,93,59,000 from the account.

Bansal is involved in the non-banking financial company (NBFC) and loan business. Given the scale of the alleged fraud, an FIR was registered at the IFSO police station of the Delhi Police Special Cell, and an investigation was launched. Police also found that approximately Rs 1.78 crore had been placed on hold through the cybercrime reporting portal.

Seven-day investigation in Rajasthan leads to arrests

As part of the investigation, a Delhi Police team conducted searches and inquiries for seven days across Bikaner, Jodhpur and other areas of Rajasthan. Investigators traced bank transactions and identified people whose accounts were allegedly used to move the stolen money.

Seven people were arrested during the operation. They include Bikaner residents Piyush Talania and Vipin Chanwaria, along with Brij Lal, Sunil, Vikram, Rakesh and Hemant Singh. Police suspect that the accused played different roles in using bank accounts, withdrawing cash and transferring the proceeds of the alleged fraud to others.

Money allegedly routed through multiple bank accounts

Investigators found that the money was allegedly moved through several bank accounts instead of being transferred directly from one account to another. Such accounts, commonly known as mule accounts, can be used to route proceeds of cybercrime and make it harder to trace the movement of funds.

According to police, Rs 9.5 lakh was withdrawn from Piyush Talania's bank account and allegedly handed over to Brij Lal. During questioning, Vipin Chanwaria reportedly told investigators that he withdrew Rs 7 lakh on October 12 at Brij Lal's direction and handed the cash to him. Police believe Brij Lal played a significant role in the suspected network by receiving money through different bank accounts, withdrawing cash and passing it on to other people.

Foreign money exchange app and hawala angle under probe

According to Delhi Police, Brij Lal disclosed during questioning that he had a wallet ID on a foreign money exchange app called 'U Home'. Investigators are examining his alleged links with a foreign cyber network and the suspected use of hawala channels to move the money.

Police suspect that the funds were first routed through multiple bank accounts before being withdrawn in cash. The cash was allegedly then transferred through hawala operators as part of an arrangement to convert the money into USDT cryptocurrency. Brij Lal reportedly told investigators that, on the instructions of a hawala operator, cash was handed over to a person in Khanna. Police are working to establish the identity of that person and determine their alleged role in the network.

Accused also wanted in another Rs 95 lakh fraud case

Police said Brij Lal was also wanted in another alleged cyber fraud case registered in Delhi involving approximately Rs 95 lakh. Proceedings against him in that case were reportedly pending before a court under Section 84 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Investigators are now examining possible links between the two cases. The seized cheque books, ATM cards, passbooks and mobile phones are also being scrutinised to identify additional bank accounts and suspected associates. The investigation is ongoing, and police said they are working to establish the full extent of the alleged network and trace the movement of the money.

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