No inflammatory speeches, 5 pm deadline: Delhi Police sets conditions for INDIA bloc's November 1 rally

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police has granted permission to the Congress to hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on November 1, subject to a set of strict conditions, including a 5 PM deadline for concluding the event and a ban on inflammatory speeches.

The Congress-led INDIA bloc will hold a mega "Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao" (Save the Vote, Save the Nation) rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on November 1, 2026.

In its no-objection certificate (NOC), the Delhi Police said the rally could be held from 10 AM to 5 PM, subject to prior permission from the land-owning authority and compliance with the conditions laid down by the police.

The police has directed the organisers to ensure that the gathering remains peaceful and that no violence, disruption of public order or unruly behaviour takes place. The rally must conclude by 5 PM, after which participants must begin dispersing. The event cannot be extended under any circumstances.

The permission also prohibits participants from staying overnight at Ramlila Maidan either before or after the rally. The NOC also warns that any violation of the conditions or failure to follow police directions could lead to legal action against the organisers and revocation of permission for the rally.

Here are Delhi Police's conditions for INDIA bloc rally

Rally to conclude by 5 PM: The rally scheduled for November 1, 2026, must end by 5 PM sharp. Following this, the process of dispersing the attendees must begin. Under no circumstances will the duration of the event be extended.

The rally scheduled for November 1, 2026, must end by 5 PM sharp. Following this, the process of dispersing the attendees must begin. Under no circumstances will the duration of the event be extended. No overnight stay permitted: Participants are not allowed to stay overnight at Ramlila Maidan, either before or after the rally.

Participants are not allowed to stay overnight at Ramlila Maidan, either before or after the rally. Surveillance via CCTV: High-definition cameras must be installed at the entry and exit gates, the stage, seating areas, and the surrounding vicinity. A control room equipped with recording facilities and at least five monitors must also be set up.

High-definition cameras must be installed at the entry and exit gates, the stage, seating areas, and the surrounding vicinity. A control room equipped with recording facilities and at least five monitors must also be set up. Provision for water and toilets: Adequate water tankers and toilet facilities must be provided for those attending the rally. Separate toilet blocks must be arranged for women.

Adequate water tankers and toilet facilities must be provided for those attending the rally. Separate toilet blocks must be arranged for women. Deployment of volunteers: A sufficient number of volunteers must be deployed to ensure the rally proceeds in an organised manner. All volunteers must be identifiable through a uniform dress code or badges.

A sufficient number of volunteers must be deployed to ensure the rally proceeds in an organised manner. All volunteers must be identifiable through a uniform dress code or badges. Prohibition of violence and unrest: Organisers must ensure that the rally remains peaceful. Any form of violence, public disorder, or activity that disrupts law and order will not be tolerated.

Organisers must ensure that the rally remains peaceful. Any form of violence, public disorder, or activity that disrupts law and order will not be tolerated. No inflammatory speeches regarding caste or religion: No speeches may be delivered from the stage that could incite tension among people based on caste, religion, or skin color, or that might undermine social harmony.

No speeches may be delivered from the stage that could incite tension among people based on caste, religion, or skin color, or that might undermine social harmony. Immediate action against inflammatory speeches: If any speaker delivers an inflammatory or threatening speech, the organisers must immediately switch off the microphone and remove the speaker from the stage. No marching beyond Ramlila Maidan: During the rally, no marches from Ramlila Maidan to any other location will be permitted.

If any speaker delivers an inflammatory or threatening speech, the organisers must immediately switch off the microphone and remove the speaker from the stage. No marching beyond Ramlila Maidan: During the rally, no marches from Ramlila Maidan to any other location will be permitted. Parking of vehicles in designated areas: Buses, cars, tempos, and other vehicles arriving for the rally must be parked only in areas designated by the traffic police.

Buses, cars, tempos, and other vehicles arriving for the rally must be parked only in areas designated by the traffic police. Compliance with police instructions: Organisers must extend full cooperation to the Delhi Police.

Organisers must extend full cooperation to the Delhi Police. Legal action for rule violations: Legal action may be initiated against the organizers if any of the conditions are violated.

Legal action may be initiated against the organizers if any of the conditions are violated. Provision of complete event details: Organisers must provide the police with a list of invitees and volunteers, a minute-by-minute schedule of the event, and the number of buses along with their registration details.

Organisers must provide the police with a list of invitees and volunteers, a minute-by-minute schedule of the event, and the number of buses along with their registration details. Responsibility for maintaining law and order: Organisers must adhere to all applicable laws and regulations. Furthermore, they are required to make necessary arrangements to manage the attendees and maintain public order.

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