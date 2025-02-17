Monday, February 17, 2025
     
  Massive fire breaks out at e-rickshaw warehouse in Delhi 's Dwarka | Watch

Massive fire breaks out at e-rickshaw warehouse in Delhi 's Dwarka | Watch

Dwarka fire: As per the official information, fire tenders are trying to douse the fire and as of now, no human harm is reported.

Edited By: Devanshe Pandey @devanshe_pandey New Delhi Published : Feb 17, 2025 18:53 IST, Updated : Feb 17, 2025 18:54 IST
Delhi
Image Source : INDIA TV Fire breaks out at e-rickshaw warehouse

A massive fire broke out on Monday at Delhi's Dwarka. The videos surfaced from the sight show massive blazes and smoke engulfed the entire area. Authorities and fire tenders are present at the sight, trying to extinguish the fire. As of now, no human harm is reported. 

The fire broke out at an e-rickshaw warehouse in the Goyla Dairy area of Delhi's Najafgarh. According to the Delhi Fire Services, four fire tenders were deployed to the location to control the blaze. 

Cause of fire ascertain

As per an ANI report, the massive fore affected over 100 e-rickshaws. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and authorities are working to assess the situation.

 

