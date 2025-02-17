Massive fire breaks out at e-rickshaw warehouse in Delhi 's Dwarka | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fire breaks out at e-rickshaw warehouse

A massive fire broke out on Monday at Delhi's Dwarka. The videos surfaced from the sight show massive blazes and smoke engulfed the entire area. Authorities and fire tenders are present at the sight, trying to extinguish the fire. As of now, no human harm is reported.

The fire broke out at an e-rickshaw warehouse in the Goyla Dairy area of Delhi's Najafgarh. According to the Delhi Fire Services, four fire tenders were deployed to the location to control the blaze.

Cause of fire ascertain

As per an ANI report, the massive fore affected over 100 e-rickshaws. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and authorities are working to assess the situation.